6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna’s affair exposed and Toby hostage drama

The engagement between Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is in jeopardy when evidence of her infidelity with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is unearthed. Has sneaky Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) destroyed their happy ending?

Advertisement

Also, terrified Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is held hostage, George Kiss (Callum Kerr) plays mind games with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) must decide where her loyalties really lie.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 1st – 5th February 2021.

Summer exposes cheating Sienna

Stirring Summer has sent an incriminating picture of Sienna and Warren kissing to Brody – she’s even hand delivered it to add that personal touch as she tries to destroy his life. How thoughtful. Can anyone stop the snap being seen and exposing the affair?

Not according to the recent Hollyoaks trailer which showed the moment Brody confronts Sienna about her and Foxy’s fling. Ms Blake has some explaining to do to save her relationship, while Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) reckons Summer might be a better choice of partner for his best mate. High-maintenance meddlers with brown hair and a ruthless streak? Brody’s definitely got a type.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Toby held prisoner by Dr Ley

Re-living your childhood might involve watching your favourite Disney movie or eating a bag of pear drops – unless you’re Toby, who is locked in the Loft and undergoing a sinister psychological experiment conducted by a dastardly doctor. Just like when he was a nipper.

Desperate Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) has contacted Dr Ley, who raised the pair in a laboratory, hoping she can reverse the damage done to her brother that turned him into an aggressive killer. The mad medic’s ulterior motive is to use Toby’s fragile psyche as the basis for her next book and she doesn’t give a hoot about curing him. Concerned by her boyfriend’s vanishing act, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) finds him trapped in the club and realises something very creepy is going on. Can she save him from Dr Ley?

Jealous George manipulates John Paul

A year ago we were swooning over PC George Kiss when the new cute copper started his beat in Hollyoaks, now we know behind those dreamy eyes he’s a violent bully who must be stopped. This week his ex Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) is back on the scene, determined to win back his old flame, but his bunny boiler act is starting to make sense as he’s clearly been used and abused by George – his behaviour should be a warning to John Paul.

George deliberately makes his fella jealous and pushes him into drunken paranoia, only to turn the tables and make JP look like the unreasonable one. While George plays the victim, Dean opens up to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) about the policeman’s toxic true colours – and his fears for John Paul’s future…

Theresa leaves with Seth?

Theresa is seriously considering sloping off with Seth Costello (Miles Higson), who insists they belong together and should do a runner with the money they scammed from the McQueens. When a key to the safety deposit box containing the hidden cash gets lost, greedy Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) finds it and Seth is not a happy chappie. And he used to be such a polite young lad.

How far will he go to get the dosh? Can Theresa really trust him, or is she in danger? And does he share more DNA with killer granddad Silas than we first thought?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Supergrass Sid Sumner (Billy Price) must prove his loyalty to county lines drug lord Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), who asks him to undertake his most gruesome task yet. The tenacious teen’s noble crusade to gather evidence against Victor puts himself – and others – in danger. What do Sid’s actions mean for spiralling Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark), who finds himself in a scary scrape this week?

Also struggling to move on from the county lines nightmare is Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox). She returns to work this week but struggles to focus with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) behind bars for killing Jordan (which he actually didn’t do as he’s covering for someone else, but Nancy doesn’t that. Yet…). Can she keep it together before her career goes down the toilet?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.