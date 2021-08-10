6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna in danger as Summer unravels and Maxine sleeps with Fergus?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) are in danger as Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) takes her final revenge – who will survive when a gun is fired after a dramatic showdown?

Advertisement

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) risks her relationship with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) lashes out at Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is desperate to hide the truth.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 2nd – 6th August 2021.

Summer’s plan unravels

Nobody does gleefully psychotic baddies quite like Hollyoaks, but all good villainous masterplans must unravel eventually and sweet-but-sinister Summer’s machinations are exposed when someone finds her secret diary stashed away with a handgun. Uh-oh. Fugitive Brody lurks in the shadows ready to bring down the ex who tried to destroy him, while the scales fall from Sienna’s eyes and she tricks Summer into a confession – but Ms Ranger has the upper hand…

A final, much-anticipated confrontation between Sienna and Summer involves someone getting arrested, a spot of poisoning and a bullet being fired. There are enormous repercussions in the aftermath, but who will survive Summer’s last hurrah? And is this really the end of the barmy baker?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Maxine sleeps with Fergus?

While a suspiciously flush Warren flashes the cash, Maxine stumbles on some paperwork about a mysterious bank account by the name of ‘Bluebird’ from which he earns a small fortune. Viewers know that Bluebird is the codename for the sleazy webcam livestreams set up by Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) to make money out of spying on his female tenants, so when Max asks him about it he panics.

Engineering a row between Max and Warren to draw attention away from the unsavoury ‘Operation Bluebird’, Fergus implies Foxy is keeping his girlfriend in the dark and this is really about their relationship, not a bank account. Offering a friendly ear and a lot of booze as Maxine worries her and Warren are on the rocks, Fergus gets a little too close to Ms Minniver… Will he seduce his business partner’s lover, just for the kinky kicks?

John Paul punches Ste

Ste is suspicious after hearing a covert conversation between boyfriend James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and ex-fella John Paul, even more so when his lawyer lover buys him flowers for no apparent reason. Guilty conscience, perhaps? Asking outright if James is hiding something, Ste is left unconvinced by his denials and seeks out JP himself.

When he finds Mr McQueen he’s in maudlin drunk mode and doesn’t take kindly to Ste’s accusations, to the point where he lashes out and punches him in the face. Horrified James tries to get to the bottom of the traumatised teacher’s aggression, sharing his experiences of being beaten by his late dad. George’s physical and mental abuse has clearly taken its toll on John Paul, but will he accept he needs professional help for his issues?

Diane’s anti-vaccs fears

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) may have battled to curb her OCD but she’s still susceptible to intrusive thoughts and anxiety triggers, and this week new BFF Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) plants a seed of doubt about the dangers of getting her new baby Eva vaccinated. Talk about topical.

It’s another of Becky’s crackers conspiracy theories but it hits a nerve with angst-ridden Diane, playing into her fears of something bad happening to her family. Concerned Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) tells Di to trust doctors, not her kooky mate, but when Mrs H dares to disagree with Becky she ends up feeling disloyal. Will Becky’s anti-vaccs views rub off on vulnerable Diane?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Misbah has admitted the shocking truth that she is the biological mother of ‘nephew’ Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) but there is clearly more to the story than she’s prepared to divulge. Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is sick of the secrets festering in the family and demands his step-mum come clean to Shaq, but that’s easier said than done for Misbah who’s jittery behaviour is making her more determined to shut down the truth rather than admit it. How long before Shaq finds out?

Fame-hungry Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is cock-a-hoop when her dance school gets the chance to appear on TV but Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is upset to learn she won’t be involved. Fed up of being told she’s not good enough, the teen finds a way of being part of the live broadcast and proving she’s got what it takes. Predictably, this ends in disaster as Leah hijacks the live broadcast and Trish is fuming…