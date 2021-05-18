6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sienna sleeps with Summer and Cher frames Mercedes

Forbidden feelings take over for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) as the enemies start a scandalous affair, but will they end up destroying each other?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) thinks she’s pregnant but all is not as it seems, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) is accused of being inappropriate with student Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) struggles to control her anxiety.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 24th – 28th May 2021.

Summer and Sienna start an affair

The intense vibes between sworn enemies Sienna and Summer have morphed into a twisted attraction, and this week the pair go from wanting to bring each other down to rip each other’s kit off as they give into toxic temptation.

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) gets a job offer away from the village and he and Summer consider moving away, forcing Sienna to confront her forbidden feelings for her former fiancee’s new squeeze. Alone at the school dance studio (hopefully AJ and Curtis Pritchard are nowhere to be seen), Sienna and Summer get it on but are almost caught in the act when Brody comes looking for his other half. There’s so much mileage in the girls’ secret fling you can expect it to remain a secret for a while yet. This is only the beginning…

Cher fakes a pregnancy for Mercedes

Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) ramps up her spiteful manipulation of Mercedes as she messes with her step-mum’s mind by playing on her fixation with falling pregnant. Box-loads of baby products are delivered to the Dog, seemingly ordered by Mercy who freaks as she can’t remember doing it. That’s because Cher’s behind the whole thing…

Shifty Cher then frames Mercy for a terrible act casting more doubt on her dad’s wife’s sanity, and the terrible teen really goes to town when she orders fake pregnancy tests off the internet and fools the landlady into thinking she’s with child. Now that’s just mean.

Forbidden love for Sid and Courtney?

Sid is hot for teacher, despite Courtney insisting his misguided kiss was totally inappropriate and definitely not reciprocated. Sensing he’s lonely his mates set him up with a girl, but lovesick Sid only has eyes for Miss Campbell and drowns his sorrows.

Courtney finds a drunk, belligerent Sid who makes it clear he still has a crush on her, and she’s forced to shut her student down once again. But rumours start to circulate around school that Courtney is getting too close to one of her pupils, and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) wants to discuss a shocking claim…

Diane’s baby stress

Preparing for a new baby is stressful for any mum-to-be, but when you’re in the grip of obsessive compulsive disorder after a series of psychological traumas exacerbated by a global pandemic it really is no picnic – just as Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

With her due date approaching Di’s anxiety is through the roof as she panics she’s not ready and worries that buying a new pram will bring more germs into her home. A spate of burglaries puts her off leaving the flat and her family start to really worry. What will happen when Diane goes into labour? Is she going to insist on giving birth alone, barricaded in the bathroom?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) makes a huge decision that has major ramifications, but when she shares it with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) he responds with a difficult ultimatum which could jeopardise her plan. Even after George’s death, Sally’s son is still mentally scarred by his bullying boyfriend’s abuse. Can the McQueens move on from the shocking events of recent weeks, or will Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) save the day with her latest bright idea?

Entrepreneurial couple Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) find running a coffee kiosk in the local park is harder than it looks – especially if you muck up an order that could cost the business a small fortune. Yazz decides to give out free drinks to attract more customers, which will surely get them in more debt… Stick to trying to get scoops for the local paper, Yazz.