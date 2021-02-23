6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sid in danger as Victor gets revenge and Ollie crosses the line

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is in danger when his plan to bring down the county lines drug network is busted by bad boy Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony). Can the teen get his evidence to the police in time?

Drug addict Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) pushes his family too far, while Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) warns John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is not to be trusted…

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 1st – 5th March 2021.

Victor’s revenge on Sid

Sid bugs Victor’s car when he delivers some drugs money and edges closer to getting the proof he needs to bring down the county lines operation, only for Ollie to put him off his stride by turning up and looking to score. With his suspicions aroused, Victor later learns Sid has double crossed him.

The angry gangster goes looking for the teen, who frantically assembles his evidence on a USB to give to the cops. Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) sends Victor packing, and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) later acts as a decoy to buy some time, but vengeful Victor eventually catches up with Sid. Has the brave boy underestimated the risks involved in taking on Victor? Get ready to gasp in a truly game-changing week.

Ollie crosses the line

Running parallel to Sid’s county lines crusade is Ollie’s descent into ketamine addiction. Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) holds him under house arrest in an attempt to curb his habit, which only makes things ten times worse and the desperate dad ends up throwing his son out onto the street.

Luke quickly regrets his actions and offers to help Ollie get clean if he comes home, only for stunned Ste to find the schoolboy, semi-naked, in James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat the next morning. Has Ollie slept with James? And after he crosses yet another line with his family, will Luke turn his back on him once and for all?

Sally’s suspicious of George

George has fooled Peri into thinking John Paul is abusing him and now the police have got involved. Overheard playing the victim to DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval), Sally smells a rat and warns her son he should be wary of his boyfriend as he’s not as perfect as he looks (because nobody is that perfect).

Sadly, JP is firmly under his manipulative partner’s spell and refuses to believe anything bad of the buff bobby. And in pushing her campaign to open his eyes, Sal only makes things worse for John Paul, especially when she ruins a romantic gesture George has been planning. Can anyone save Mr McQueen from poisonous PC Kiss?

Maxine clashes with Trish

Trashy Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) loses the Salon de The as the venue for her School of Dance – the tasteless life-size cutout of herself doesn’t go down well with snooty landlady Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony), so she’s out. Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is desperate for her mum’s approval and secures her the hall at Hollyoaks High as an alternative, but Trish still isn’t satisfied.

The cracks in the mother/daughter relationship widen as we explore the Minnivers ladies’ unhappy past, and Max finally blows her top at her ungrateful mother. Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) stages an intervention to broker peace between his lover and her offspring, and a truce is called. But is Maxine pushing her luck by insisting she becomes Trish’s assistant in her new business venture?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) continues her quest to get pregnant by Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) for real, having lied she was expecting to cover up for Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her ‘who’s-the-daddy?’ dilemma. To complicate matters she then gets a dream job offer – in New York. Could the universe be trying to tell Verity and Sami they’re pretty much doomed?

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) can barely contain her jealousy of step-mum Mercedes, McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) fears she’s getting obsessed. It’s hard not to be intimidated by mighty Mercy, who’s got a fierce outfit and a killer putdown for every occasion, but what lengths will Cher go to bring her dad’s missus down a peg or two?

