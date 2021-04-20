6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mercedes and Romeo baby shock and Sid’s secret crush

Could Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) be expecting a baby with toy boy Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), boyfriend of her wicked stepdaughter Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare)?

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is in danger when her mental health starts to spiral, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) hides his crush on Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), and the Maaliks are rocked by a confession.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 26th – 30th April 2021.

Mercedes pregnant by Romeo?

Cher’s spiteful social media activity comes back to bite her, and causes misery for the rest of the McQueens. Matriarch Mercedes tries to get the trolling to stop but her defensive posts only serve to fuel the fire of hatred and the situation escalates.

Mercy has more to worry about elsewhere, however, when she confides in cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) she thinks she might be pregnant. Romeo reels when he gets wind of it (thanks to Goldie’s gaping gob) knowing he could be the father after his recent romp with his girlfriend’s stepmum. Who she despises. Events take a tragic turn, and Cher’s true colours become clear – except to Mercedes herself, who doesn’t realise what the toxic teen is really up to…

Sid’s crush on his teacher

Hollyoaks has seen a lot of teenage angst over the years, but Sid’s experiences really take the biscuit: losing his mum at a young age, having a violent far right extremist for a father who died right in front of him, being abandoned by his stepmother, groomed into drug dealing, having his leg amputated after getting run over… No wonder he’s taken up songwriting, there’s a lot of life experience in those 18 years for several concept albums.

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) overhears him practising a new song on the guitar which appears to be about a mystery brunette. We’ve clocked Sid cast admiring glances in the direction of supportive science teacher Courtney – could the school kid be harbouring a secret crush on her?

Diane’s OCD puts her in danger

Tackling obsessive compulsive disorder in the context of the pandemic is a truly timely idea, and as Diane is plagued by intrusive thoughts represented by an anxious inner monologue many viewers may find her struggle all too relatable.

This week she fears are family aren’t safe, and sees danger in every aspect of her life. Believing a blown lightbulb could set the flat on fire then cancelling her baby scan because she’s worried about leaving the house makes Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) realise his wife needs help. Then her OCD pushes her into a perilous situation…

Shaq’s big secret

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) gathers quite a crowd at the market when he makes big bucks selling dog beds and pillows (probably best not to ask where he got them). Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is impressed at his sales technique and tells the newcomer he wants in on his enterprise. Clearly burgers aren’t big business like soft furnishings for pets…

But if you thought Shaq was only here for comic relief, think again – this week he makes a huge confession that shatters the Maalik family and leads to some emotional scenes with his auntie Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi). In the aftermath of the revelation, Shaq vows to fix a tricky situation, as him and Misbah promise there will be no more secrets between them. What has Shaq revealed?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) discovers some friends of her late fiance Kyle are gathering on what would’ve been his birthday to remember him – but she’s not invited. Feeling left out, it’s down to Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dason) to give his ex a boost by telling her she was the best thing to ever happen to Kyle – and to him. If that doesn’t make her throw her arms around him and take him back, nothing will.

Prepare for the rather unwelcome return of dastardly Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss), ex-boyfriend of bullying cop George Kiss (Callum Kerr), but what brings him back to the village? Nobody is pleased to see him, and one local in particular makes it their mission to find out what he’s after. Can Dean shed some light on some recent shocking events?