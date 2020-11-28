Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 7th - 11th December 2020.

Mercedes in danger as she tracks down Silas?

Having finally worked out arch-enemy Silas has been blackmailing and intimidating the McQueens, Mercedes is on a mission to track down Hollyoaks' most notorious serial killer to protect her family.

Worried his pregnant wife is overdoing it, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) springs a surprise on Mercy by moving the whole chaotic clan into the pub flat. Great idea, more McQueens means more fights, more tension and more stress - just what the expectant mum needs… In all seriousness, tracking down a mass murderer is probably not the wisest way for a woman in Mercy's delicate condition to spend her time. This won't end well.

Edward frames Tony

It's all coming together for evil Edward, who's got Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) right where he wants her and he's ready to pop the question. But here comes daughter Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara), who threatens to expose her father's toxic true colours to Di, pushing Edward to take truly drastic action to get what he wants - by framing son Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for something terrible…

By the end of the week, Tone is more determined than ever to fight for Diane, who he strongly suspects is still in love with him - despite having pledged herself to his dastardly dad. It feels very much like the net is closing in on Edward. Which probably makes him even more dangerous than ever.

Misery for the Morgans

Faced with proof that Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is still using drugs, Luke and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) confront the teen fully expecting him to deny everything, strop upstairs and slam his bedroom door.

Instead, emotional Ollie admits he takes ketamine to distract himself from the fact his dad is dying, as a way to numb the pain. Cindy reassures her stepson Luke is going to be around for a good while yet, but struggles to believe her own pep talk when her fiancee starts showing worrying signs of memory loss, a symptom of his dementia diagnosis. Is Luke's condition deteriorating already?

Darren and Mandy conned by Kurt

The county lines drug drama that drew in Ollie is also impacting Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn), only the couple are too busy to notice young Ella Richardson (Ella Palmer) is being groomed by dealers right under her parents' noses.

That's because the couple are more bothered about the promise of making a fortune with business partner Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) and his 'Slim Scran' venture - which we all know is totally bogus. Dazzle is desperate for the cash to start rolling in, so conniving Kurt has to stall for time. How long before the con is exposed?

Felix finds out Toby's killer secret?

The Deverauxs rally round when Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) collapses, and wait for news as to what is wrong with the proud patriarch. Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is suspicious when Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) sports a mysterious injury and doesn't buy her story as to how she got it.

Felix suspects his son Toby had something to do with it and is hiding the truth, so he confronts him. Little does he know just how many secrets his sinister offspring is sitting on - is Felix about to discover the truth about what happened to Lisa and Mitchell?

Friday favourites: Mandy's abuse drama from 1998

The spotlight falls on one of Hollyoaks' heritage characters in this week's classic episode from the archives, as much-loved Mandy's dramatic teenage years are revisited. The schoolgirl was being abused by her father and ran away at the height of her ordeal, after confiding in her boyfriend Sol. Elsewhere, there's a chance to see a pre-back from the dead Kurt, clashing with little sister Lucy over the family business when Slim Scran was just a twinkle in his naughty little eye.

