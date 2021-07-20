6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mercedes learns the truth about Cher and Warren’s heist disaster

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) discovers stepdaughter Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) has been waging a secret war against her, but is her secret fling with toy boy Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) about to become public knowledge?

Advertisement

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) betrays girlfriend Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to be with old flame Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) as she battles cancer, and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) stages a heist that goes disastrously wrong…

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 26th – 30th July 2021.

Mercedes confronts Cher

After months of gaslighting the game is finally up for Cher, as her cruel campaign to oust Mercedes as her dad’s number one priority is exposed. Mercy is released from hospital after her ‘breakdown’, still unaware her condition was actually engineered by her jealous stepdaughter to make her think she was blacking out and stealing babies, as well as destroying furniture while sleepwalking (we’ve all been there).

Joining the dots after a misunderstanding with loose-lipped Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Mercedes discovers she didn’t snatch baby Eva and that her hubby’s jealous daughter framed her. Confronting shifty Cher, will she get the truth, or has the teen got more manipulative tricks up her sleeve to antagonise Mercy? And can her relationship with Sylver McQueen (David Tag) survive or has too much damage already been done?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Donna-Marie’s big discovery

Sylver’s split loyalties have already tested his shaky marriage, but when Mercedes reveals she’s not keen on trying for any more kids after all this upset he’s truly crushed – and some bad news from the fertility clinic as they explore other options doesn’t help matters.

But what if Sylver were to find out his wife slept with Cher’s hunky teen lover, Romeo? That looks like a distinct possibility when Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) accidentally spills the beans about the illicit one-night stand to Ro’s meddling mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson). Will she keep this juicy bit of goss to herself, or use it to cause chaos? You really have to ask?!

Martine feels guilty

Felix is determined to keep Martine’s spirits up through her brave cancer battle and plans some fun events they can do together to take her mind off things. Opening up to her ex, Martine admits she’s struggling with the side effects of her treatment, including losing her hair, and doesn’t want the illness to define her.

Finding positives in the negatives, Felix suggests a glamorous fashion shoot when Martine gets fitted for a wig to help her feel more in control of her symptoms. The thoughtful gesture leads to another romantic frisson with Felix, making Martine feel wracked with guilt at coming between him and Grace – who is being extra supportive to her gal pal to make her feel even worse. But who does Felix really love?

Warren’s heist disaster

As if cancer and love triangles weren’t enough there’s more drama for the Deverauxs as Warren and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) up the ante on their plan to own the village, applying particular pressure on buying Price Slice. Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) won’t budge, so the gruesome twosome plot to rob the shop to scare the clan into selling up.

Warren dons his trusty balaclava and breaks into the store to raid the safe to put the frighteners on the owners, but when a cop is spotted in the village Foxy must think fast… The burglary becomes a bungled disaster that leaves an unsuspecting local’s life hanging in the balance – Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) happily gives Warren an alibi in the ensuing investigation, only to later discover his dad was behind the crime! Will he dob him in?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Advertisement

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) has a lot of making up, and explaining, to do after a recent disaster at the dance school that threatened to tarnish her reputation, as well as endanger the life of one of her star pupils. Thrilled at getting a second chance to enter the competition she thought she’d missed, Trish has a huge favour to ask Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) – but can he trust her after after what happened?

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) has been having doubts about her and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana_ for a while, and faces up to those niggles this week after being given food for thought by sympathetic Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin). It’s not just Imran’s geeky dance moves that have put Brooke off, the issue is actually much bigger – as is revealed when the teen announces they are now identifying as non-binary. How will their friends and family react?