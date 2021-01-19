6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mandy panics and Sid risks his life

Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) struggles with the pressure of protecting Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), and panics when questions are asked about Jordan’s murder. Will the truth be revealed?

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is a one-man mission to bring down county lines drug boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is about to have her happiness blown apart by love rival Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) goes to drastic lengths to stop her brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon).

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 25th – 29th January 2021.

Mandy’s meltdown

Covering up her daughter’s crime to keep her out of prison proves exhausting for Mandy, who publicly flips at Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) for investigating Jordan’s murder for the local paper. Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is taken aback by his partner’s strong reaction, and Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is prompted to urge his ex to come clean before Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) gets sent down for the rest of his life for something he didn’t do.

Crumbling Mandy promises Luke she’ll tell Darren everything, but can’t quite bring herself as fragile Ella starts back at school. Little does Mandy realise her little girl has been drawn back into county lines as drug boss Victor is back and forcing Ella to deal again…

Sid plans to trap Victor

The ripple effects of the county lines aftermath sees Sid decide to bring Victor down so he can free Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) from jail and get justice for tragic cousin Jordan, whose funeral is also this week.

Brave (or stupid, we can’t decide) Sid risks his life to sneakily gather evidence against Victor, although the plan gets off to a worrying start when he arranges to meet the drug lord and he demands the teen get in the boot of his car… Has he cottoned on to his double crossing? Meanwhile, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) spirals back into addiction, much to dad Luke’s despair. Has he burned his bridges?

Summer exposes Sienna and Warren’s affair

Sneaky Summer proves she’s not to be messed with when she secretly snaps a pic of Sienna and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) kissing, and posts it anonymously to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), who’s on cloud nine having just got engaged to Ms Blake. Told you we weren’t falling for that girl-next-door act.

Also letting a gleeful Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in on Sienna and Foxy’s affair, spiteful Summer still has no idea Warren is responsible for putting her dad in a coma. There’s bad news on that front, as doctors tell Summer her father may never wake up, which means Warren and Brody could be looking at a murder charge if the truth comes out. Sounds like Summer needs shutting down…

Celeste puts Toby in danger

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is frustrated his murdering son Toby is still walking free, but Celeste insists she can ‘fix’ her brother and the police don’t need to get involved. Really?! He’s a violent killer who bashed his cousin to death, not a faulty tap.

As Celeste commandeers use of the Loft to enact her plan, her disturbed sibling is shocked when he realises what she’s got in store to straighten him out, and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) grows suspicious at Celeste’s odd reaction when she asks about Toby’s sudden disappearing act. What is Celeste up to? And will it do more harm than good?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

While Sid goes off on his dangerous crusade, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) unite to help Juliet and track down one of Victor’s victims hoping they’ll come forward as a witness. This brings the lawyer and his cleaner closer, but James remains in denial about the depth of his feelings for Ste and puts himself on a dating app!

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) still has a lot of making up to do after betraying her family, especially as far as cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is concerned. When Seth Costello (Miles Higson) returns, T demands he return the money they scammed from her clan but he has a very different idea – take the cash and run off together, like they originally planned…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.