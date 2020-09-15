Here are your Hollyoaks spoilers from 21st - 25th September 2020.

Juliet battles her feelings for Peri

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is on cloud nine following the kiss she shared with Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and this week sees her wanting some extra cash so she can buy herself a nice dress to impress. But while she tries to get herself higher up the drug-dealing chain so that she earns more, she takes the opportunity to pocket £50 from the money already earned and it later changes hands lighter than it should. Will her theft be discovered, and is she heading for heartache with Peri?

Brody pays Buster a visit

When she gets given a new cot, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) hopes that it will cheer Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) up. but she is left surprised when he tells her that he has been to the prison to visit Buster and has been unable to get him out of his mind since. He confides in her that he had hoped Buster would issue him with an apology for the abuse that he put him though, but will he find the closure that he so desperately needs?

Imran's eco-friendly plan backfires

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has come up with a plan for a new eco-friendly water fountain at Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar and he is confident that the unveiling will be a resounding success. Unfortunately for him, it soon turns out to be anything but successful and he is left red-faced when things go horribly wrong. In fact, it goes so wrong that Imran ends up becoming an internet viral sensation - will he get over his embarrassment?

Mandy worries about Darren

Some duck eggs are cause for concern this week when Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) notices that he is being extremely overprotective of some. Questioning him as to why he is paying so much attention to some unborn ducklings, Darren tells her that he and Kyle used to feed ducks together and he feels like he owes it to him to look after them. Mandy accepts his explanation but cannot help but feel like he is not coping - so she decides she should read his diary...

Liberty gives birth

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) goes into labour this week, in typically dramatic circumstances. Just after asking Brody to join her for an antenatal session, her waters break and she finds herself in labour in The Hutch, but Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gets concerned that there could be complications with the delivery. But happily, Liberty does give birth to a baby girl and she and Brody begin their new chapter - full of hope that it will be a happy one.

We take a trip to 1996

As Hollyoaks is not quite back up to full episodes, we still have classic episodes to enjoy and this week we go all the way back to the early days of 1996 when the show was not even a year old. This episode was the 18th birthday of Lucy Benson (Kerrie Taylor) and bad boys Rob Hawthorne (Warren Derosa) and Dermot Ashton (Lauren Beales) decide they want to spike some drinks at the party, which resulted in the tragic death of Natasha Andersen (Shebah Ronay).

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.