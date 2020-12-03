Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 14th - 18th December 2020.

Liberty on the edge

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is frantic with worry about girlfriend Liberty who is still gripped by a severe case of post-partum psychosis, causing her to talk to the ghost of her serial killer niece.

Sienna steps in to help her sister, despite the tension between them over who gets to raise baby Faith. Lib and the bubba are at Sienna's flat where her sibling can keep a watchful eye over them, only the messed-up Ms Savage takes advantage of an unexpected distraction and escapes with Faith. As a desperate search ensues, Liberty hides in the Folly where 'Nurse Nico' (Persephone Swales-Dawson) continues to manipulate her. Can anyone save the fragile new mum from herself?

Brody and Summer get close

All the drama with Liberty and the baby is not doing Sienna's romance with Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) any favours. The brooding bloke despairs at how possessive and neurotic his other half is being (isn't that what attracted him to her in the first place?) and finds himself spending more time with newcomer Summer.

Not only are we nervous this could jeopardise our beloved Brienna, but let's not also forget Brody helped put Summer's dad Cormac in a coma. If she learns the truth the consequences would be catastrophic. As guilty Brody helps Summer set up a cake stall in the market, Sienna throws a strop and turns to old flame Warren Fox - but he's got his sights set elsewhere…

Mercedes cheats with Warren?

Trouble in paradise for Mercedes and Sylver as the blackmailer ups the ante on the family. Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), via his creepy doll, delivers the next punishable sins are gluttony and lust, leading to a shock revelation from Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) of all people.

Merce embarks on a risky strategy to meet their tormentor's demands which angers Sylver, putting the couple at odds and potentially pushing her into someone else's arms - namely Warren's. Hang on, isn't he cracking onto Sienna too? You'll have to tune in to see which woman cheats on their partner with Foxy…

Romance for Imran and Brooke

Brooke Hathaway (Talia Vanessa Grant) and Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) were such a sweet couple, then he went and ruined it all with his ketamine habit and new face so she's understandably looking elsewhere.

It's sure to be awkward as Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) gets ready for a date with his best mate's ex, except they're not really calling it a date - only both teens clearly fancy each other rotten but can't quite make the leap from mates to something more… Can stallholder Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) help romance blossom with some emotional - and sartorial - advice?

Felix is scared of Toby

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) finally feels like he's got the happy family life he's been craving. And to think he sought out his birth mother to destroy her for giving him away at birth, now it's all cosy nights on the sofa in front of the telly.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) isn't quite sure his son has dealt with his demons properly, so as Toby gets his feet under the Deveraux table his father fears the boy could be a danger to them all. Considering what happened to Lisa and Mitchell, he's got a point - does that mark Felix out as his next victim?

Friday favourites: Christmas at the McQueens in 2012

The weekly raid of the archives gets us in the festive spirit with a Christmas edition from 2012 focusing on the McQueens - featuring a pre-Doctor Who Mandip Gill as Phoebe. John Paul returns home unexpectedly after a few years away, and a baby is left abandoned, appropriately enough, in the clan's outdoor nativity scene. Are the two events connected?

