Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 26th - 30th October 2020.

Kurt's big plan

No, it wasn't a bit of leg-pulling novelty for the 25th anniversary - Kurt Benson really is back from the dead, having faked his demise 21 years ago then going on the run. This week we learn more about the reasons behind his return, as he lures his old mates into a moneymaking scheme that sounds too to be true (probably because it is).

Canny Kurt proposes his 'meal plan' business venture to the Hutch, the restaurant ran by best friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who is tempted to buy into it as it could prove to estranged wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) he's serious about getting his life on track and winning her back. Aspirational Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) also reckon it sounds like a winner, while Tone's sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara) is instantly attracted to cool dude Kurt. What does this mean for lovesick Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and his attempt to woo vivacious Verity?

Sienna and Brody tragic exit?

Hollyoaks employs one of their clever narrative devices this week, so make sure you're paying attention. Each episode starts with a flash forward to two days later and the aftermath of a car crash, slowly revealing details as we get closer to the incident.

It's all connected to Sienna and Brody secretly planning to flee with baby Faith to escape the threats of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), and probably before surrogate mum Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) decides she wants to keep her child, egged on by the ghost of Nico Blake (Persephone Swales-Dawson). Lib announces those exact intentions at Faith's naming ceremony, so her big sister and baby daddy make a run for it and all hell breaks loose - and Warren fumes to learn Sienna is stealing their twins to go on the run with the man who could bring him down following the attack on care home bully Cormac Ranger.

At the last minute, Sienna gets cold feet and Brody issues an ultimatum - they run off together or they're over. The recent trailer showed a brief clip of what looked like Brody going over a speeding car bonnet, so it's safe to say the whole business ends in tears for the couple.

Cher targeted by the McQueen blackmailer

The McQueens are still being blackmailed by their anonymous enemy, who lurks in the sidelines and works out ingenious ways to freak the family out. What's more freaky than that terrifying talking doll?

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is this week's target for the tormentor. The character is an unknown quantity as Sylver McQueen (David Tag) only learnt of his daughter's existence a few months ago so there's 18 years of backstory to mine. She's certainly got something shameful to hide.

Romeo rejected as Cher is targeted by the blackmailer

Dark secrets and past pain could put paid to Cher's burgeoning romance with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), which was developing quite nicely.

Oblivious Ro is thrilled when Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) asks him to be best man at his upcoming wedding to Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry), and the groom-to-be suggests he ask Cher to help him write the speech. Not clocking she's preoccupied with the local stalker, Romeo unwittingly riles up Cher leaving her fuming. Is this why Romeo was so miserable in the flash-forward to the December wedding we saw last year?

Deverauxs at war

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) invites son Mitchell Drinkwell-Deveraux (Imran Adams) and new husband Scott Drinkwell-Deveraux (Ross Adams) to move in, but her homophobic dad Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) is still not ready to roll out the rainbow flag for his grandson. At least he made it to the wedding - baby steps.

Eyeing an opportunity to stir the pot for his sibling, sadistic Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) encourages Walter to put his foot down, while Martine stands up to her bullying father and insists he leave his prejudices aside for the sake of his family, otherwise he can find somewhere else to live.

Friday Favourites revisits Amy Barnes' teenage pregnancy

As we flash-forward in the main show, this week's dip into the archives flashes backwards (honestly, our heads are spinning) to 2006 when pregnant schoolgirl Amy Barnes planned to have an abortion. Best mate Michaela McQueen is meant to be going with her for moral support, but lets her down at the last minute. In the end Ames keeps the kid and Leah Barnes, now a stroppy 13-year-old, was born on the kitchen floor. As for Amy - she was bludgeoned to death in 2017 by her fiancée…

