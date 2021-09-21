6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Peri’s stalker tries to kill Juliet and Shaq learns the truth about his dad

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) realises Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is being stalked by creepy Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty) but ends up in hospital when he attacks her. Can anyone save Peri?

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is stunned when mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) reveals the truth about his real dad, and teen sweethearts Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) consider having underage sex.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 27th September – 1st October 2021.

Peri’s stalker kills Juliet?

Peri doesn’t believe she’s in danger from techy geek Timmy, so when her overprotective girlfriend Juliet publicly accuses him of stalking the nurse he panics his sinister secret has been blown. In trying to cover his tracks, a clandestine confrontation later ensues in which Timmy ends up pushing Jules down a flight of stairs almost killing her.

Unconscious Juliet is rushed to hospital where Timmy considers finishing her off before she wakes up and reveals the truth. Perplexed Pez doesn’t know who to trust, but is obsessed Timmy really capable of cold-blooded murder? Soon the police get involved, Timmy tries to frame someone else for being the stalker and Peri makes a shocking decision…

Shaq demands the truth about his dad

Shaq is on a mission to track down his biological father, not realising he’s the new doctor at Dee Valley Hospital and he’s practically bumping into him every day. Misbah has her reasons for not telling her illegitimate son dastardly Dr Ali Shazhad (Raji James) is his daddy, but she can’t put Shaq off his quest and he tracks down his mum’s old roommate from around the time he was born hoping for answers.

Misbah manages to intercept the meeting and shut down that particular line of enquiry, before privately admitting to Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) who Ali really is. Still determined to stop Shaq’s search, Misbah lies his real dad has been dead for years, but adding another layer of lies to her web of deceit only makes the situation more complicated…

Misbah warns Mandy about Ali

Learning that Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is falling for Ali’s charms throws Misbah into a spin and she warns her friend against getting involved with him – without fully explaining her reasons why.

A showdown between Misbah and arrogant Ali is interrupted by a reeling Shaq, who presses his parent to tell him more about her past leading to a heart-to-heart back at home about his supposedly ‘dead’ dad. When new info comes to light Shaq grows suspicious, and Yazz urges her mum to come clean. Finally the truth is exposed, sending shockwaves through the family – but is there more Misbah is keeping to herself about Ali?

Charlie and Ella’s sex scandal

Troubled teens Charlie and Ella have been through more in their young lives than most people twice their age, but that’s growing up in Hollyoaks village for you. Bonded by their ordeals of drug dealing, fatal stabbing and jail time, the pair’s intense friendship is blossoming into something deeper as their respective hormones start to rage.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) awkwardly tries to give Charlie the birds and the bees talk, and it looks like the school kids are considering making their romance official by sleeping together. When Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) gets wind of this she sends Ella back to live with Mandy, but can she stop the amorous adolescents having underage sex? And has Darren inadvertently made things worse by trying to support Charlie?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) can’t bring himself to tell Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) him and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) are planning to move to New Zealand, so his gobby fiancée decides to fill her future mother-in-law in. The inevitable row between the engaged couple leads to Olivia admitting she’s sick of living in the shadow of Prince’s tragic ex-wife Lily, so Goldie leaps on this crack in the romance and tries to split her son from his intended. But has she met her match in ambitious Olivia?

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) receives his inheritance money from his dead mum and excitedly tells Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) he’s putting it towards his wedding to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) set for a year’s time. Tone finds it hard to bite his tongue as his terminally mate has no idea he may have just six months to live, then impulsive Luke takes a big financial risk by gambling some of his windfall. Will Luke’s last days be dogged by debt and drama?