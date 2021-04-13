6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: John Paul gets shocking news about George and who’s spying on Peri?

It’s a huge week for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) as his abusive relationship with bullying PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) leads to a trail of devastation and jealousy that changes their lives forever. Buckle up.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) becomes an object of obsession when someone starts spying on her, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) make a big decision about their romance, and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) confesses a heartbreaking secret.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 19th – 23rd April 2021.

John Paul is devastated

The portrayal of George’s coercive control of John Paul has made for uncomfortable viewing, and rightly so. Seeing sweet-natured, smart and educated JP being targeted and manipulated by his bullying boyfriend shows this sort of abuse can happen to anyone.

Another explosive argument pushes John Paul to take refuge at ex-husband Ste’s overnight, though nothing inappropriate happens. But it sets in motion a chain of lies, deceit and jealousy that brings John Paul and George’s toxic relationship to a dramatic head. JP is distraught after receiving some shocking news, then there are some jaw-dropping twists you won’t see coming…

Ste and James make it official

While one relationship crumbles, another is made official as Ste and James finally decide to commit to one another. While PC Kiss pours his poison on John Paul’s exes by declaring they’re a terrible match, his spiteful meddling has the opposite effect.

By the end of the week, the scally cleaner and the posh lawyer put their class clashes aside and make their on/off hook-ups official. As they become a proper couple, let’s hope we get more Pygmalion-style interaction between the beautifully mismatched pair – who doesn’t want to see James give Ste elocution lessons? With Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) helping, of course.

Peri is being spied on

New gangster in town Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) makes his mark by manipulating skint Ste into buying the Lomaxes and agreeing to rent the property back to the family. What’s in it for him? We get our answer when Fergus secretly installs hidden cameras at the property to spy on his tenants…

Peri is intrigued to get an anonymous gift of a new bikini, but assumes it’s from girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw). But as she tries it on in the privacy of her bedroom she has no idea pervy Fergus is spying on her through his CCTV! Peri learns the bikini wasn’t from Juliet and demands an explanation from new landlord Fergus who then throws sidekick Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) under the bus to deflect suspicion. This leads to a clash between the alpha gangsters that doesn’t end well…

Sid’s shock confession

In the aftermath of the county lines drama, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) encourages the Year 13 teens to focus on their ambitions once they leave school. Owing to his past, Sid has zero self-confidence but eventually admits to teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) he’s thinking about joining the police force.

Cajoled into giving a talk in front of the whole school about turning his life around from drug dealer to wannabe law enforcer gives Sid a boost – until questions are asked about his amputation, which make him clam up. As he confesses to Courtney his disability makes him feel like a failure, and is a reminder of his county lines ordeal, can troubled Sid ever put the past behind him?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Martine Deveraux (Kéllé Bryan) needs to know once and for all if Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) wants to be with her, but jealous Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is determined to fight for her man and insists they move in together. Later, Martine summons the Deverauxs for a serious discussion about recent events, leaving Felix suspicious of what’s going on and possibly regretting his romantic choices…

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), much like most fans, reckons Nancy and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) belong together and vows to reunite them. But as he tries to rope Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) into ‘Operation Osborne’, what about Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn), who is still heartbroken over being dumped on her wedding day by Daz? Will Tony’s matchmaking cause more misery?