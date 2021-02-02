6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Celeste fears for Toby and Nancy confronts Ella

More than one murderous secret threatens to be exposed in Hollyoaks this week as Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is pushed to breaking point, and Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) panics when Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) searches for the truth about Jordan’s death.

Plus Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) has some explaining to do about her fake pregnancy, and trashy Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) decides to bring some sparkle to the village by opening a dance school.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 8th – 12th February 2021.

Can Celeste save Toby?

Toby is being held hostage in an abandoned night club by crazed psychiatrist Dr Ley (Sabina Cameron) who is forcing him to face his demons, not to cure him but to satisfy her own sinister agenda. Think the interrogation scene in A Clockwork Orange meets Moulin Rouge.

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) realises contacting the deranged doctor in the hope of helping Toby was a terrible idea that could expose her brother’s murder of cousin Lisa, so she shares her fears with dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood). Loopy Dr Ley is determined to see her twisted experiment through to the end, so will she end up eliciting a killer confession before Toby’s father can intervene?

Nancy confronts Ella about Jordan

While Mandy goes the full Lady Macbeth and covers up the cover up, that Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) took the blame for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) killing Jordan, Nancy smells a rat and is convinced the schoolgirl is hiding something from that fateful New Year’s Eve. Mandy refusing to let her friend speak to her daughter only adds to the teacher’s mounting suspicion.

Charlie wants to plead guilty at his hearing and Nancy spirals, confronting Mandy and breaking down as she blames herself for bad parenting that allowed county lines to destroy her family. Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) comforts Nancy instead of supporting Mandy, and after one too many sorrow-drowning drinks the old flame between the Osbornes threatens to reignite…

Sami suspects Verity’s baby lie

Why do soap characters think fake pregnancies are a good idea? Do they never learn? Verity will have to stuff a cushion up her fitted businesswoman blazer before too long if Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) doesn’t admit she’s the one up the duff, but is too afraid to tell Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in case his dead dad is the daddy.

This week, Di gives Edward’s unwanted inheritance to Tony and Verity, who insists his sister keeps the lot to provide for her unborn (and non-existent) baby. Excited Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is sizing up cots and picking out nursery colour schemes, so when he spies a stressed Verity having a sneaky snifter of wine at the Dog when she thinks nobody’s looking, will he discover her deceit?

Trish opens her dance school

If you laughed and cringed through Trish forcing Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to recreate one of her childhood dance routines as they reminisced about their performing past, there’s more where that came from as the pushy mother plans to open a dance school in the village.

Trish Minniver’s School of Dance goes up against Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) and her pop-up salon idea, as Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) offers after-hours space at the Salon de The for one of the businesses. Who will convince Hollyoaks’ answer to Lord Sugar to green-light their venture? And what is Trish’s creepy toy boy Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) really up to when he offers to fund the project?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) still feels responsible for introducing the scourge of county lines drug dealing to the community through tragic cousin Jordan. Despite the huge risk to his own life, he’s still secretly double crossing evil Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) hoping to catch up out and bring him down. But a fraught encounter with one of the locals threatens to jeopardise his plan, and puts Sid in his most precarious position yet with the gruesome gangster.

George Kiss (Callum Kerr) must flash that grin and flex those guns even more than usual to keep Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) on side, after his ex Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) told her he had been an abusive boyfriend. Court is concerned for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), so can the cute but calculating copper shut her down and continue his coercive bullying campaign?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.