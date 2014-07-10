Hollyoaks spoilers: Freddie Roscoe to be arrested for Fraser’s murder
But is running away Freddie’s best course of action?
Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is to do a runner after being put in the frame for his stepfather Fraser’s murder.
In scenes to be shown next week, Freddie will flee after the police swoop in following the discovery of new evidence.
“Freddie’s pretty clued up in his own mind as to what went down on the night Fraser was murdered. So when the cops turn up to arrest him, he’s quite confident that they’re not going to be able to pin anything on him,” actor Charlie Clapham tells Inside Soap.
The police make their arrest after realising that the zip from a missing hoodie found at the scene of the crime actually belongs to a top owned by Freddie.
In the end, it’s left to Joe (Ayden Callaghan) to help his brother escape the village, but has Freddie only made things worse for himself by fleeing?