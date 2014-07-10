“Freddie’s pretty clued up in his own mind as to what went down on the night Fraser was murdered. So when the cops turn up to arrest him, he’s quite confident that they’re not going to be able to pin anything on him,” actor Charlie Clapham tells Inside Soap.

The police make their arrest after realising that the zip from a missing hoodie found at the scene of the crime actually belongs to a top owned by Freddie.

Advertisement

In the end, it’s left to Joe (Ayden Callaghan) to help his brother escape the village, but has Freddie only made things worse for himself by fleeing?