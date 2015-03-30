Tuesday 7 April

Patrick gains an ally, but is his secret still safe? Sinead does a deal with Freddie and finds herself caught up in a dangerous game. A surprise phone call sends Grace into a panic… her plan seems to be unravelling - fast.



Wednesday 8 April

A double booking at the Dog brings two sets of sworn enemies face to face…but there’s a shock in store when DS Thorpe finally makes a very public arrest. In a moment of madness, a dark secret from Kim’s past is revealed.

Thursday 9 April

Trevor’s loyalty is tested to the limit when Grace refuses to abandon her masterplan. Cracks are beginning to show in John Paul’s fairy-tale when Sinead comes between him and Ste. Joe is desperate to convince Nancy of the truth, but can their relationship survive recent shock revelations?

Friday 10 April

Lonely and guilty, Sinead’s emotions threaten to spiral out of control. Porsche and Celine attempt to build bridges…but will they be forgiven? Ste re-opens old wounds, but at what cost to John Paul?