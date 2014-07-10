In a campaign called #FraserFridays, Hollyoaks has been sending out a clue to the identity of the murderer each week, but the killer will now be revealed next Friday in a series of images and messages. A succession of warnings will also be posted warning fans to stay away from social media if they don't want to discover the perpetrator prior to the episode airing.

A spokesperson for Lime Pictures said today: "We are really excited that out Snapchat followers will get to find out first Who Killed Fraser?

“But as this is Hollyoaks there are bigger twists and turns to come, so viewers should make sure they tune in that night to find out what happens next.”

More like this

Advertisement

Arch-villain Fraser (Jesse Birdsall) was found murdered at a petrol station in April, with viewers speculating whodunnit ever since.