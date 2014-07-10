Hollyoaks spoilers: Fraser Black's killer to be revealed on Snapchat
The murderer will be exposed next week via the picture-sharing network
Hollyoaks is to reveal the killer of Fraser Black next week on picture sharing network Snapchat.
A picture of the killer will be released at 4pm on Friday 18 July on the app, three hours before it's revealed on E4's first-look episode at 7pm.
In a campaign called #FraserFridays, Hollyoaks has been sending out a clue to the identity of the murderer each week, but the killer will now be revealed next Friday in a series of images and messages. A succession of warnings will also be posted warning fans to stay away from social media if they don't want to discover the perpetrator prior to the episode airing.
A spokesperson for Lime Pictures said today: "We are really excited that out Snapchat followers will get to find out first Who Killed Fraser?
“But as this is Hollyoaks there are bigger twists and turns to come, so viewers should make sure they tune in that night to find out what happens next.”
More like this
Arch-villain Fraser (Jesse Birdsall) was found murdered at a petrol station in April, with viewers speculating whodunnit ever since.