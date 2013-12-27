New Year's Eve

Ziggy is desperate to win back the love of his life but his plan backfires, leading to devastating consequences. Tom is overwhelmed by the Osborne’s birthday gift to him. Is the feeling bitter sweet? Jealous Esther takes matters into her hands, but will her plot succeed? Elsewhere, Robbie and Finn make a bet that ends in disaster.

New Year's Day

Ziggy’s life is torn apart as he discovers a devastating scene. John Paul is concerned for Finn’s safety, but how will he respond? Tilly is left to make a difficult decision, but what, or who, will she pick? Dodger gets a nasty shock when he receives a malicious email…

Thursday 2 January

Carmel’s delighted at the chance to be a mum, but will anything scupper her big day? Dodger’s excited about his future. Can anyone burst his bubble? Elsewhere, Robbie jumps to his own conclusions about Finn’s whereabouts…

Friday 3 January

Theresa’s left high and dry and eager to seek revenge, but what exactly does she have in mind? Meanwhile, Esther makes a heart-breaking decision that changes her life. And Robbie further aggravates an already furious Diane…