Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 27 December 2013
30 Dec-3 Jan: Ruby's broken heart leads her to make some life-threatening decisions, while a spiteful Robbie tells Diane some twisted truths about Finn
Monday 30 December
As Fraser learns of Freddie’s underhand tactics, how will he vent his frustration? Finn tells Tony and Diane that he wants to see his daughter, but will he be welcomed? Jason’s suspicions of Sinead increase, but will he realise the true reason behind her secrecy? Ruby disguises her loneliness by turning to an unlikely source, but could things be about to take a turn for the worse?
New Year's Eve
Ziggy is desperate to win back the love of his life but his plan backfires, leading to devastating consequences. Tom is overwhelmed by the Osborne’s birthday gift to him. Is the feeling bitter sweet? Jealous Esther takes matters into her hands, but will her plot succeed? Elsewhere, Robbie and Finn make a bet that ends in disaster.
New Year's Day
Ziggy’s life is torn apart as he discovers a devastating scene. John Paul is concerned for Finn’s safety, but how will he respond? Tilly is left to make a difficult decision, but what, or who, will she pick? Dodger gets a nasty shock when he receives a malicious email…
Thursday 2 January
Carmel’s delighted at the chance to be a mum, but will anything scupper her big day? Dodger’s excited about his future. Can anyone burst his bubble? Elsewhere, Robbie jumps to his own conclusions about Finn’s whereabouts…
Friday 3 January
Theresa’s left high and dry and eager to seek revenge, but what exactly does she have in mind? Meanwhile, Esther makes a heart-breaking decision that changes her life. And Robbie further aggravates an already furious Diane…