Tuesday 24 December

As Grace’s hatred for Mercedes increases, she ensures Trevor’s malicious plan is in full swing. Carmel believes she has found the answer to her prayers, but will Jim agree? When Leela confronts Tegan about her findings, will the true identity of Rose’s parents revealed? Sinead feels pushed out by a surprise arrival in the village, and the truth about Fraser threatens to be exposed.

Wednesday 25 December

It’s Christmas day in the village, but will there be smiles all round? Fraser is left shocked to the core to discover the whereabouts of his missing daughter… Carmel and Theresa struggle to put their differences aside until they have a heart-stopping wake-up call. Sinead struggles to contain her jealousy, but has she made a monumental mistake? Mercedes finds an inner generosity that surprises the receiver, whilst Jason and Holly consider taking their relationship to the next level. Meanwhile, Freddie makes a discovery that turns his world upside down.

Thursday 26 December

With a loved one in danger, will Freddie sell his soul to the devil? Desperate to save her relationship, Sinead is landed with a sickening ultimatum. A lovesick Ziggy is given hope, but can Ruby really forgive him? Can Holly and Jason overcome their awkwardness? And Fraser makes an arrangement that could prove very costly for one villager…

Friday 27 December

Can Freddie reach his loved one in time before they meet their deadly fate? And can he convince Mercedes to part with her cash for the sake of her life? Faced with the prospect of losing Freddie forever, what will Sinead decide? Carmel’s devastated by Jim’s callous approach, but will she listen to her fiancés words of wisdom? Ruby opens up about Frankie’s betrayal to an unlikely source…