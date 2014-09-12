Tuesday 16 September

It’s a race against time as Trevor and Freddie embark on a tense rescue mission. There’s a new development in Finn’s case but will it be enough to convict him? The Lomaxes are rocked by a threatening encounter.

Wednesday 17 September

More like this

Everyone gathers at court to hear Finn’s plea. Leela, Tegan and Peri make a police appeal, desperate to find the driver who killed their parents. Is the source of Esther’s secret fortune about to be revealed? Phoebe is surprised by Vincent’s return.

Thursday 18 September

Tony must decide where his loyalties lie, while Ziggy is caught red-handed. Despite Phoebe’s best efforts, George and Vincent come face-to-face.

Friday 19 September

Advertisement

Patrick is determined to regain control over Maxine and Dodger at any cost, while Sienna puts herself in danger trying to escape the boiler room. Dirk is heart-broken after visiting Cindy, while Nancy fears her affair with Rick is about to be exposed.