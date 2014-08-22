Wednesday 27 August

Finn shows his true colours when he sees Amber trying to leave the village and it’s up to Nancy to save the day, but has she put herself in danger? Meanwhile, it’s the night of Darren’s fancy dress stag do. Dodger confides in Patrick about Nico, while Maxine is scared by what she finds on the boat…

Thursday 28 August

Ste is reunited with a face from the past - will they spoil his chances with John Paul? Darren races to be by his wife’s side after her attack, while one resident tries to hide their terrible deed. Robbie is determined to make sure justice is served but will he succeed?

Advertisement

Friday 29 August

The village is shocked by the recent arrest, while Nancy is determined to go through with her wedding to Darren. A proud John Paul walks Nancy down the aisle but will it be second time lucky for the bride-to-be?