Tuesday 24 March

Kim’s scheme could prove detrimental for one Roscoe brother. Desperate Tom clutches at straws. Robbie goes off the rails, but will anyone come to his rescue before he hits self-destruct? Lindsey appeals to Sinead - is this the start of an unlikely alliance?

Wednesday 25 March

Tegan is speechless when a notorious face turns up on her doorstep. Meanwhile, an astonishing secret is exposed after an impulsive proposal. Elsewhere, someone is out for revenge on the McQueens and will stop at nothing to see the family crumble.

Thursday 26 March

Patrick sees red after a recent revelation. The walls are closing in on one villager as the police gather more evidence surrounding Mercedes’s murder. Tegan’s condition takes a turn for the worse…

Friday 27 March

With time running out, Tegan’s forced to make some tough decisions. Grace is out for revenge when she discovers that her plans have been thwarted. Ziggy is pushed to the limit and makes a desperate decision…