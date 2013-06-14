Tuesday 18 June

It’s the day of the wedding, but when a source close to the bride is left horrified by Dr Browning’s ugly past, can they stop Mercedes from making a monumental mistake? As Tom struggles to cope after yesterday’s astonishing revelation, is it game over for Sienna? Elsewhere, Patrick is stunned by Maxine’s outlandish behaviour.

Wednesday 19 June

More like this

Having being dragged to the altar kicking and screaming, can Mercedes find it in her to marry Dr Browning? Will Darren see through Sienna’s malicious lies? A wedding gift leaves Dr Browning rattled to the core, whilst Maxine is left humiliated by a strong-headed employee.

Thursday 20 June

Maxine makes Patrick an offer he can’t refuse, but will it end in tears? Dr Browning desperately searches for answers, but who is responsible for yesterday’s present? Vincent unwittingly infuriates George and Dirk pays a visit to a troubled Anna.

Friday 21 June

Advertisement

Anna seeks revenge against Patrick, but will she be successful? George is concerned by Phoebe’s growing affections for Vincent, but does he have a secret agenda? Dennis returns to the village and is shocked to learn about recent events…