Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 14 June 2013
17-21 June: will the conniving Mercedes and Dr Browning tie the knot? Plus Esther is suspicious of Sienna's intentions, while Maxine sees a glimmer of Patrick's true character
Monday 17 June
As Sienna attempts to firmly establish herself as part of the Osbornes, how will Esther and Tom react? To what lengths will Dr Browning go to ensure his deceitful secret remains buried? Blissfully unaware, a loved up Mercedes writes her own pre-nuptials.
Tuesday 18 June
It’s the day of the wedding, but when a source close to the bride is left horrified by Dr Browning’s ugly past, can they stop Mercedes from making a monumental mistake? As Tom struggles to cope after yesterday’s astonishing revelation, is it game over for Sienna? Elsewhere, Patrick is stunned by Maxine’s outlandish behaviour.
Wednesday 19 June
Having being dragged to the altar kicking and screaming, can Mercedes find it in her to marry Dr Browning? Will Darren see through Sienna’s malicious lies? A wedding gift leaves Dr Browning rattled to the core, whilst Maxine is left humiliated by a strong-headed employee.
Thursday 20 June
Maxine makes Patrick an offer he can’t refuse, but will it end in tears? Dr Browning desperately searches for answers, but who is responsible for yesterday’s present? Vincent unwittingly infuriates George and Dirk pays a visit to a troubled Anna.
Friday 21 June
Anna seeks revenge against Patrick, but will she be successful? George is concerned by Phoebe’s growing affections for Vincent, but does he have a secret agenda? Dennis returns to the village and is shocked to learn about recent events…