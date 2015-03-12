Tuesday 17 March

It’s a race against time for Darren and Cameron after a shock revelation. Trevor locks horns with a fellow villager as things turn nasty, while Grace is on the warpath. A night out with Porsche and Theresa could cost Maxine her future.

Wednesday 18 March

Dirk’s torment over the poison pen letters escalates – what is he going to do? A surprise intervention leads to a shock result for scheming Patrick. Elsewhere, Grace is determined to get to the bottom of Trevor’s betrayal and Kim gets more than she bargained for when she confronts Grace.

Thursday 19 March

Dirk’s tormentor could be closer to home than he thought. Fresh clues about the Mercedes case emerge, while Grace and Kim have to deal with the consequences of their actions. Patrick fears for Nico, but is all as it seems?

Friday 20 March

It’s a big day for Jason as he finally leaves the clinic. When more truths surrounding Will’s death surface, Dirk is forced to pay the price. Kim comes dangerously close to blowing things apart for Lindsey and Freddie.