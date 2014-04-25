Hollyoaks spoilers: episode details for the week ahead- 25 April 2014
28 April-2 May: Holly and Jason go on the run, while Maxine ends up going to her first scan alone
Monday 28 April
When Maxine witnesses a horrific incident, will Patrick believe her? Jason risks all to get Holly her promised money, but does their freedom come at an even higher cost? Is Phoebe one step closer to discovering the horrors that John Paul suffered? George takes matters into his own hands, and Holly attempts to rekindle her relationship with her mum.
Tuesday 29 April
Desperate to impress, Patrick is humiliated in the most embarrassing way, while Maxine attends her 12 week scan alone. As the magnitude of Jason’s blackmail hits home with Holly, will the pair decide to leave the village forever? Finn takes his bullying to the next level, but will his plan go disastrously wrong? And what is Blessing hiding?
Wednesday 30 April
As the truth behind Patrick’s behaviour is revealed, who will he look to blame? Holly’s thrilled to finally meet her grandma, but will the feeling be reciprocated? Cindy is left devastated as she prepares baby Hilton to fight for his life, whilst Blessing is worried about the new arrival in the village.
Thursday 1 May
Will a vigilant Nancy find out who spiked Patrick’s drink? Cindy’s eager for her daughter to come home. Robbie can’t help feeling disappointed in Phoebe, and Holly has a difficult decision to make…
Friday 2 May
Patrick attempts to reconcile with Maxine, but has he pushed her too far this time? Holly’s grandma makes a bold decision - is it enough to ensure the teens return back home? As Sonny comforts a devastated Sinead, will Carmel get the wrong end of the stick? Elsewhere, Phoebe tries to win back Robbie’s friendship…