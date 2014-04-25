Tuesday 29 April

Desperate to impress, Patrick is humiliated in the most embarrassing way, while Maxine attends her 12 week scan alone. As the magnitude of Jason’s blackmail hits home with Holly, will the pair decide to leave the village forever? Finn takes his bullying to the next level, but will his plan go disastrously wrong? And what is Blessing hiding?

Wednesday 30 April

More like this

As the truth behind Patrick’s behaviour is revealed, who will he look to blame? Holly’s thrilled to finally meet her grandma, but will the feeling be reciprocated? Cindy is left devastated as she prepares baby Hilton to fight for his life, whilst Blessing is worried about the new arrival in the village.

Thursday 1 May

Will a vigilant Nancy find out who spiked Patrick’s drink? Cindy’s eager for her daughter to come home. Robbie can’t help feeling disappointed in Phoebe, and Holly has a difficult decision to make…

Friday 2 May

Patrick attempts to reconcile with Maxine, but has he pushed her too far this time? Holly’s grandma makes a bold decision - is it enough to ensure the teens return back home? As Sonny comforts a devastated Sinead, will Carmel get the wrong end of the stick? Elsewhere, Phoebe tries to win back Robbie’s friendship…

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes