Tuesday 11 March

Freddie is furious about the exploitation of his girlfriend, but could he use this terrible situation to his benefit? As Ste searches high and low for his children, will Ste’s worst fears be confirmed? Will Maxine’s secret be discovered? Elsewhere, Ziggy and Frankie find themselves in a compromising position…

Wednesday 12 March

More like this

Sinead is desperate to win back her daughter, but will she succeed? Mercedes is on a mission to get her friends back, will Cindy and Lindsey accept her apology? And Patrick shocks Maxine by surprising her with an unusual gift…

Thursday 13 March

With Freddie’s offer weighing heavy on her mind, what will a distraught Sinead decide? Maxine makes a shocking discovery, but how will Sienna retaliate? Ste’s caught in a tricky situation, and Lindsey’s gutted to say goodbye to a friend…

Friday 14 March

Sienna continues to blackmail Maxine, but how will Patrick react to Maxine’s odd behaviour? It’s a race against time for Freddie and Sinead, whilst two teens have the shock of their lives...

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes