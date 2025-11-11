This article contains references to sexual assault that some may find distressing.

Hollyoaks is lining up a big week for Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) in the wake of his sexual assault.

Struggling with the prospect of coming face-to-face with his rapist Griff (who is actually now dead), he turns to colleague and friend Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) for support.

But the two men realise they could be playing with fire by befriending twisted Sully Sullivan (Harry French).

There's drama for the Hutchinson's too, as Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) supports Ro (Leo Cole) through a troubling time, and tells Tony (Nick Pickard) about their baby loss.

Here's a look at everything happening in the village between Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th November.

Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

1. Donny Clark warns Dodger Savage to play nice with Sully Sullivan

Dodger is struggling with the prospect of facing Griff - unaware that he's dead. Lime Pictures

The search is on to find missing Griff – unaware that he's actually dead. A power clash soon escalates between Sully and Dodger, with the latter later voicing his concerns about the incident with Donny.

Donny warns him to play nice – after all, he is Froggy Black's son, and we know what that family are capable of!

Later, a furious Dodger has an outburst, and his boss encourages him to make amends with his colleagues by organising a pub trip. He simply isn't coping in the wake of his sexual assault, and admits to Donny that he won't be able to face Griff.

Little do they realise, Sully is listening in... Lime Pictures

The following day, Dodger confronts Donny. Both men are broken by what has happened to them and as they discuss how much they're struggling, Sully listens in and begins to question whether Griff is even alive.

2. Ant Hutchinson's behaviour worsens after being confronted about the gun

Diane is at a loose end with Ant and, with help from Ro, decides to confront him about the picture of him wielding a gun.

He strikes up a defence mechanism and lashes out, smashing a vase. The incident worries sister Dee-Dee, who asks her mum to help before it gets too much.

3. Mercedes McQueen delivers some bad news to Tony Hutchinson

Mercedes deals some bad news. Lime Pictures

Tony has a physio session and Mercedes offers her support – Diane notably absent due to the ongoing situation with her children.

He's devastated to hear that she's lost their unborn baby, yet another blow to the system after being shot by an as yet unknown assailant.

A troubled Ro rushes to the hospital and is hurt to see how much his dad is struggling.

Mercedes is on hand to comfort him, with them both confused why anyone would want to shoot Tony.

