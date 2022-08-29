Hollyoaks teases killer Silas Blissett's return in new autumn trailer

The frightening clip shows Silas leaving a message teasing his 'endgame' – but will anyone make it out alive?

A brand new autumn trailer has teased the much-anticipated comeback of Hollyoaks serial-killer Silas Blissett, as Jeff Rawle reprises his memorable role once more.

Silas first pitched up in the village back in 2010 as an unassuming chess lover. As the grandfather of the Costello teens, we certainly weren't expecting him to be one of the most sinister characters in soap history!

But Silas made it his mission to rid the world of women he considered to be sinners, strangling those who made his list. During his first stint, the villain even murdered his own daughter Heidi (Kim Tiddy) after mistaking her Halloween costume to be that of intended target Lynsey Nolan (Karen Hassan).

Silas captures Mercedes in Hollyoaks.

But since then, it's been Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) that Silas has had his sights set firmly on. After kidnapping her while she was pregnant with his great-grandson Bobby (Jayden Fox), Silas has been in and out of Mercy's life for years as he remains on the run. Most recently, he appeared in 2020 as he blackmailed the family using a creepy doll.

She had no idea that Bobby had secretly been in touch with Silas for several months as they played chess online. And now, Silas will make his presence well and truly known as he invites the McQueen clan to what looks like a game of human chess.

Mercedes is determined not to go down without a fight, as she is seen speaking with brother John Paul (James Sutton) and cousin Theresa (Jorgie Porter). But Theresa warns her that she may be taking on too much this time!

It looks like she will be proved correct, as Silas is then seen appearing from the back seat of a car as Mercy sits in the driver's seat. We then cut to what appears to be her lifeless hand dropping her phone, before we see her at his... Mercy (sorry!)

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks, the trailer teases danger for jailed teen DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade), while Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) plans to confess his betrayal to dad Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Meanwhile, evil drug lord Victor Brothers (Benjamin O'Mahony) will contact Sid Sumner (Billy Price) from his cell – but what does he want?

