"I think Scott could have been a bit easier on Mitchell," Adams admits to RadioTimes.com. "Coming out is such a hard thing, and people have to do it when they feel ready. But Scott has put up with a lot from Mitchell, it's been months.

"Scott was thrilled when Mitchell said he'd come out to his mum, then he found out he hadn't told his granddad - that's when Scott realised he wasn't totally ready and decided to be with Azim."

Fans will be hoping Dr Deveraux can finally make peace with his sexuality and be with Scott, who he first fell for when he was in his drag queen persona 'Anita Tinkle', who makes a return this week. "Even though most of Scott and Mitchell's relationship has been behind closed doors, when they're in their little bubble together I think that's the happiest Scott is," continues Adams.

"Even though Azim ticks all the boxes, and they are a really good match, he doesn't ignite the fire like Mitchell does."

While it's looking hopeful for the star-crossed lovers to reunite, Mitchell's vengeful secret twin Toby Faroe, who Martine gave away at birth, and sinister wife Celeste Faroe are plotting from the sidelines to devastate the Deverauxs by exposing the sexuality secret. Will they execute their plan and stand in the way of true love?

Soon to arrive in the village to shift the family dynamic even more is Mitchell and Toby's estranged father, Felix Westwood, who will be played by star signing Richard Blackwood. "He's loving it," says Adams of his new co-star. "I've met Richard before, we did Big Brother's Bit on the Side together a couple of years ago. I'm so happy he's joining the show.

"If Mitchell finds out about his dad and that Toby is his twin, he'll have more in common with Scott as he discovered in his twenties he was adopted and had to deal with all of that. I just hope Mitchell has a nicer experience with his dad than what Scott did with his mum.

"Felix is going to be an interesting character, and I think Scott could be won over quicker than Mitchell!"

