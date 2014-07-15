"Keith Rice has delivered an astonishing performance as Finn - and as frustrating as it may be for the audience, it was really important that we let the story play out in a truthful way," Kirkwood told Inside Soap. "We have closely followed advice from male rape survivors, and wanted to send the message that, although it can take time for victims of male rape to come forward, this won't prevent them from being listened to, or mean that their attacker will not face the full force of the law. Rest assured that for John Paul, justice will prevail."

You can see a summer promo below of upcoming Hollyoaks drama, one aspect of which sees Set attempting to take revenge on Finn for raping John Paul:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIg64PbVRjg