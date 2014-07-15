Hollyoaks rapist Finn O'Connor to get his comeuppance, promises show boss Bryan Kirkwood
"Rest assured that for John Paul, justice will prevail," says the soap's executive producer
Evil Finn O'Connor (Keith Rice) will not escape justice for much longer, according to Hollyoaks's executive producer Bryan Kirkwood.
Finn will eventually get his comeuppance following a campaign of terror that has seen him rape John Paul McQueen and attack Blessing Chambers. Recent reports revealed that Finn is next set to target Nancy Osbourne and will attempt to attack her in a dark alleyway. But it seems that the law will eventually catch him for his crimes.
"Keith Rice has delivered an astonishing performance as Finn - and as frustrating as it may be for the audience, it was really important that we let the story play out in a truthful way," Kirkwood told Inside Soap. "We have closely followed advice from male rape survivors, and wanted to send the message that, although it can take time for victims of male rape to come forward, this won't prevent them from being listened to, or mean that their attacker will not face the full force of the law. Rest assured that for John Paul, justice will prevail."
You can see a summer promo below of upcoming Hollyoaks drama, one aspect of which sees Set attempting to take revenge on Finn for raping John Paul:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIg64PbVRjg