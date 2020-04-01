Viewers have seen Darren's struggle with depression build in recent weeks, and while he has finally confided in close friend Kyle Kelly forthcoming episodes will show him starting to crack under the pressure.

With filming on the soap currently suspended, Dawson candidly takes about managing the psychological impact of social distancing and self-isolation, which has drastically changed life in the UK. "It's either you are going through a portal or going into a hole, and that's how you've got to attack it really. You've got to make it something, make it an experience instead of wallowing in the misery of what it could be."

Dawson is a dad to two young sons, and also shared how home-schooling is going! "As a dad you sort of try and be the all-knowing father, but your kids who're 9 are better at their times table than you are!"

Don't Filter Feelings is a regular podcast series highlighting mental health in which people to share their stories, inspired by Hollyoaks' acclaimed run of storylines tackling taboo issues such as self-harm and depression.

The podcast launches Hollyoaks' 'Month of Listening' campaign on social media platforms, which will involve members of the cast and encourages people to become better listeners to those brave enough to open up. Under the #DontFilterFeelings brand, the campaign aims to support and explore issues around mental health inspired by what the characters are facing.

Don't Filter Feelings: Listen Up in Lockdown is available on all podcast providers from 1pm on Wednesday 1st April 2020.

