Striking up a friendship with the Hollyoaks veterans, Toby impresses Darren with his tales of being a hotshot music producer, while ex-model Mandy is in awe of Celeste running her own modelling agency. Toby also offers to help Jesse Donovan promote his salon by bringing in a high-profile client, only to let him down at the last minute.

However, it's clear all is not as it seems as viewers will catch the couple exchanging sly looks to each other as they deliberately toy with the residents and take twisted delight in messing with their minds… What are these two really up to?

New TV faces Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali will play the aspirational Faroes. "After having a year of ups and downs, I was given this chance and I couldn't be more proud and excited to join the Hollyoaks team," says Gordon. "My whole life I've been waiting for the opportunity and I thought it was never going to happen.

"I can't believe all the exciting things the team have planned. Toby and Celeste are definitely unpredictable, and there is a lot of things to come."

Also speaking about her enigmatic role, Ali says: "Hollyoaks has truly been one of the most amazing experiences. The diversity of the cast and the relatable storylines are an honour to be a part of. Our characters might make some enemies - she's the brains, and he's the muscle!"

