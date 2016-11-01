However, what Joanne didn’t predict was Cameron Campbell setting fire to the neighbouring maze and the flames causing an explosion in the ferris wheel mechanics.

As Joe was reaching out to climb onto the cherry picker that was rescuing him and Mercedes from the halted ride, the ferris wheel generator exploded and Joe was forced to jump for his own safety.

He clung to the side of the cherry picker before falling to the ground below and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

More like this

Actor Ayden Callaghan has been a staple part of Hollyoaks since 2013, when he joined alongside his four on screen brothers and mother, Sandy – played by Gillian Taylforth.

Speaking about his time on the show, the actor said tonight:“I enjoyed my time at Hollyoaks greatly from the early days of the Roscoe family’s arrival and winning ‘Best Soap’ at the end of our first year, to filming the Halloween 21st anniversary stunt, which was fantastic.

“I’ll miss working with all of the Roscoes including Gillian Taylforth who played our mum. My favourite moments, without doubt, are the days laughing with the Roscoes on set, the demolition stunt when Grace trapped Joe in the council flats, the Fraser Black storylines and the New Year episodes when Freddie and Lindsey’s affair was revealed.

Advertisement

“Thank you to Bryan Kirkwood, the writing team and all those at Hollyoaks for three and a half years I won’t forget, and of course to the fans for their tears, laughter and ongoing support."