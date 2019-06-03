Finnegan thanked "Everyone who voted, I'm surprised to say the least! Thanks to everyone, including Bryan Kirkwood (Executive Producer) our dear leader, who really invested in the character and me." He also name-checked his wife, three children and parents.

James has been at the centre of a tumultuous love triangle involving Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), and discovered he was a father to long-lost teenage son Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner).

The British Soap Awards 2019 were hold at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.

