Here’s a first look at ex-EastEnder Gillian Taylforth making her debut on Hollyoaks as single mum Sandy Roscoe.

Viewers have already seen young twin, trouble-maker Robbie make his mark on the village, while older brother Freddie has also been seen flirting with party girl Maxine. But it’s not until 23 May on Channel 4 at 6.30pm that that the whole clan (now including Joe, Jason and Ziggy) will be seen on screen all together.