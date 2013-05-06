Hollyoaks: Gillian Taylforth makes her debut as Sandy Roscoe - first look
The matriarch and her five sons will all be on screen together for the first time on 23 May
Here’s a first look at ex-EastEnder Gillian Taylforth making her debut on Hollyoaks as single mum Sandy Roscoe.
Viewers have already seen young twin, trouble-maker Robbie make his mark on the village, while older brother Freddie has also been seen flirting with party girl Maxine. But it’s not until 23 May on Channel 4 at 6.30pm that that the whole clan (now including Joe, Jason and Ziggy) will be seen on screen all together.
Strong matriarch Sandy will have her work cut out holding down her job as a district nurse, keeping her five sons in check and trying to ensure the lads make ends meet running their family garage business, Roscoe’s Motor Maintenance.
Taylforth, who is best-known for playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders, said of her upcoming role: “Everyone at Hollyoaks has made all the Roscoe family members feel very welcome and I am really looking forward to the viewers seeing us all on screen for the first time. There is never a dull moment when the Roscoes are around!”