The scheduling change will be put into effect from Monday 30th March.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "We are planning ahead to make sure Hollyoaks stays on air for as long as possible.

"As we continue to monitor the current situation and follow PHE [Public Health England] advice in order to continue filming safely for the time being, we will make changes to the schedule so that from next week Hollyoaks episodes will be broadcast Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 and E4."

The spokesperson also revealed that "in the event that we have to take a break from filming," the channel "will look to revisiting some favourite episodes from recent years so Hollyoaks fans don’t miss out".

Hollyoaks will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on Channel 4 from Monday 30th March