Landlady Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) presides over the action which depicts a typical day in the life of the lively Chester soap, including the birthday celebrations of longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard, soon to be joined by Joe McGann as his long-lost dad Edward), teen sweethearts Brooke Hathaway and Ollie Morgan's awkward date, Catholic priest Joel Dexter performing a wedding and a christening, the lads watching the footie and plucky pensioner Nana McQueen twerking…

The specially-filmed trailer debuted online last Tuesday 14th May on the soap's official Facebook page, but securing one of network TV's most sought-after spots for the first on-air broadcast is something of a coup, and may well be the first time a soap has advertised not only on a rival network but in a rival show.

It comes hot on the heels of Hollyoaks unveiling a glossy, all-new refreshed title sequence showcasing its 60-plus cast in 45 fun-filled seconds.

