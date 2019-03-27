The morning after saw Myra hopeful Sally would calm down and forgive her, but when the headteacher returned to the house she confessed her long-held fears that she would never be enough for the McQueen matriarch - following the betrayal, emotional Sally insisted it was time they let each other go…

Full of remorse at her indiscretion and selfish straying, Myra stopped Sally packing her bags and announced she should be the one to leave seeing as this was all her fault in the first place. Impulsively deciding to move to Alicante with little Carmina to live with daughters Jacqui and Michaela, the family reacted with surprise and sadness and begged her not to go - but Myra's mind was made up.

As befits the larger-than-life fan favourite, Myra's farewell was not your usual black cab out of the village as she utilised the gaudy pumpkin carriage she'd hired for her big day and bid a tear-stained goodbye to her brood, sharing one last look with Sally as she left.

More like this

How does the actress playing Myra feel about leaving?

Myra's unexpected departure is the end of an era - who will keep the rowdy McQueens in check now? Barber-Lane first appeared on screen in 2006 and helped establish what has become one of Hollyoaks' most famous families. The actress has left and come back a few times over the years, so there's a good chance the exit may be temporary, and speaking of her decision to leave again she said: “I loved working at Hollyoaks. I miss everybody, It just feels like home, but I feel like I need to do something different for me. I’m so proud of the show and I love it to bits.

"My favourite storyline this time around was Myra meeting Sally and that relationship developing in to what it became. Also, the little partnership that I had with Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) that was precious, I love it all.”

Is this really the last we've seen of Myra? Can the McQueens cope without her? And how will anyone be able to top being driven off in a pumpkin carriage as the most spectacular soap exit of 2019?!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.