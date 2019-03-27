Hollyoaks confirms Myra McQueen exit as Nicole Barber-Lane leaves the cast
The matriarch departs in a pumpkin carriage after being jilted by Sally
Hollyoaks has aired a surprise exit for Myra McQueen, with Nicole Barber-Lane bowing out of the role once more on Tuesday 26 March (E4) in the fallout of the double wedding which ended in disaster when Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) jilted her cheating other half.
It was a happy ending for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who managed to tie the knot without any dramas, but when Myra stood at the altar Sal fled having discovered her fiancee's illicit kiss with the wedding DJ.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Evil Laurie forces Sienna to spend the night with him in Hollyoaks
- Sally JILTS Myra in Hollyoaks double wedding - but Mercedes and Sylver tie the knot
The morning after saw Myra hopeful Sally would calm down and forgive her, but when the headteacher returned to the house she confessed her long-held fears that she would never be enough for the McQueen matriarch - following the betrayal, emotional Sally insisted it was time they let each other go…
Full of remorse at her indiscretion and selfish straying, Myra stopped Sally packing her bags and announced she should be the one to leave seeing as this was all her fault in the first place. Impulsively deciding to move to Alicante with little Carmina to live with daughters Jacqui and Michaela, the family reacted with surprise and sadness and begged her not to go - but Myra's mind was made up.
As befits the larger-than-life fan favourite, Myra's farewell was not your usual black cab out of the village as she utilised the gaudy pumpkin carriage she'd hired for her big day and bid a tear-stained goodbye to her brood, sharing one last look with Sally as she left.
More like this
How does the actress playing Myra feel about leaving?
Myra's unexpected departure is the end of an era - who will keep the rowdy McQueens in check now? Barber-Lane first appeared on screen in 2006 and helped establish what has become one of Hollyoaks' most famous families. The actress has left and come back a few times over the years, so there's a good chance the exit may be temporary, and speaking of her decision to leave again she said: “I loved working at Hollyoaks. I miss everybody, It just feels like home, but I feel like I need to do something different for me. I’m so proud of the show and I love it to bits.
"My favourite storyline this time around was Myra meeting Sally and that relationship developing in to what it became. Also, the little partnership that I had with Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) that was precious, I love it all.”
Is this really the last we've seen of Myra? Can the McQueens cope without her? And how will anyone be able to top being driven off in a pumpkin carriage as the most spectacular soap exit of 2019?!
Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.