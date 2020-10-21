Mercy has been the subject of a mysterious "Seven Deadly Sins" blackmail attempt. Suddenly, it all makes sense.

"Whoever's next... always remember they've brought it on themselves."

Mercedes made the big announcement that she and Sylver (David Tag) are expecting a baby and minutes later makes an excited call revealing the news, which lurking Silas overhears.

What could possibly go wrong for the expectant parents?

It's clear that this time Silas isn't working alone. Who was he on the phone to?

Social media was abuzz with theories, most of them pointing in the direction of Cleo McQueen (Nadine Rose Mulkerrin).

Overall, fans were thrilled with the episode, especially if you combine Silas' re-emergence with the return of Tony Hutchinson's best mate Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) for the first time in two decades.

A fan tweeted: "That episode of @Hollyoaks was just superb!!! Kurts back Silas returns what next!! #hollyoaks #happybirthdayhollyoaks".

Rawle, who plays Silas, told RadioTimes.com: "Silas has had a big following over the years, even when he’s not been on screen we always know he’s out there somewhere.

“Mercedes is the most elusive piece on his chessboard. Her son, Bobby, is Silas’s great-grandson. It has long been a cause of dark disquiet with Silas and the time has come to put things right.”

Why was he back? To deal with the "Queen" of the McQueens, Mercedes.

Find out how things play out with Silas when Hollyoaks returns to E4 on Thursday at 7pm.

