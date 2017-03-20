Kyle will bump into Nancy at a support meeting for people living with MS and, as they reminisce, old feelings will come back to the surface.

Show bosses are also hinting that Kyle will have other connections in the village that could lead to further drama...

Rickitt appeared in Corrie from 1997 to 1999 and again from 2002 to 2004, before heading over to New Zealand to play the role of Kieran Mitchell in Shortland Street.

He also had a brief singing career, getting to number five in the singles chart in 1999 with I Breathe Again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAN4yCKwA2U

Talking about his new role, Adam said, "I am really happy to be joining Hollyoaks. I've had a lot of friends work on the show throughout the years and they've all told me what an amazing place it is to work so it's really good to be a part of such a welcoming crowd.

"The key interest for me was in the storylines lined up for Kyle. I think they are amazing, taking the character on a real journey and something I am really enjoying playing a part in. Fingers crossed the audience like the surprises as they keep coming…"