Actress Amy Walsh, star of Hollyoaks Later and sister of Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, is to make her Emmerdale debut next week as Sam Dingle's (James Hooton) new love interest, Tracy Shankley.

Advertisement

Scenes to be aired on Monday 7 July see Tracy arrive with a bag full of clothes and looking for Sam. He's thrilled she's there, but slightly unsure when she tells him she wants a favour.