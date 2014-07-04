Emmerdale spoilers: Amy Walsh debuts as Sam's new girlfriend Tracy - watch the scene
Kimberley Walsh's sister will play Sam's latest love interest - a woman who immediately arouses suspicion among the Dingles
Actress Amy Walsh, star of Hollyoaks Later and sister of Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, is to make her Emmerdale debut next week as Sam Dingle's (James Hooton) new love interest, Tracy Shankley.
Scenes to be aired on Monday 7 July see Tracy arrive with a bag full of clothes and looking for Sam. He's thrilled she's there, but slightly unsure when she tells him she wants a favour.
But Tracy - who initially came into contact with Sam via an adult chat line - will soon find that she's clashing with Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox), who's extremely suspicious about the newcomer's intentions.
You can see a clip from the episode below: