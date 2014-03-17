Among those in contention are EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, who gets a nod for both Best Actor and Sexiest Male, while Julie Hesmondhalgh gets a nomination for Best Actress after exiting Coronation Street earlier this year. Dominic Power’s efforts as Emmerdale’s murderous Cameron Murray are also recognised in the Villain of the Year category.

First-round voting is to close at midday on Tuesday 22 April, with second-round voting then opening at 10am on Monday 28 April before closing on Friday 23 May at 3pm.

Other categories will be judged by a panel, with the results of their deliberations revealed at a later date.

Sexiest Male

Marc Baylis (Rob Donovan, Coronation Street)

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow, Coronation Street)

Ryan Thomas (Jason Grimshaw, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger, Doctors)

Simon Rivers (Kevin Tyler, Doctors)

Nathan Wright (Chris Reid, Doctors)

Khali Best (Dexter Hartman, EastEnders)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Ben Hardy (Peter Beale, EastEnders)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Anthony Quinlan (Pete Barton, Emmerdale)

Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe, Emmerdale)

Ayden Callaghan (Joe Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Danny Mac (Dodger Savage, Hollyoaks)

Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Sexiest Female

Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)

Georgia May Foote (Katy Armstrong, Coronation Street)

Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Danielle Henry (Mandy Marquez, Doctors)

Dido Miles (Emma Reid, Doctors)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce, EastEnders)

Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean, EastEnders)

Natalie Anderson (Alicia Metcalfe, Emmerdale)

Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma, Emmerdale)

Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)

Gemma Merna (Carmel Valentine, Hollyoaks)

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes Browning, Hollyoaks)

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the Year

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow, Coronation Street)

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Mark Cameron (Tom, Doctors)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Neil Haigh (Gus Harper, Doctors)

Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher, EastEnders)

Daniel Coonan (Carl White, EastEnders)

Cornell S John (Sam James, EastEnders)

Emma Atkins (Charity Sharma, Emmerdale)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)

Jesse Birdsall (Fraser Black, Hollyoaks)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)

Greg Wood (Trevor Royle, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow, Coronation Street)

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Ben Price (Nick Tilsley, Coronation Street)

Owen Brenman (Heston Carter, Doctors)

Ian Kelsey (Howard Bellamy, Doctors)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed, EastEnders)

Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jason Merrells (Declan Macey, Emmerdale)

Dominic Power (Cameron Murray, Emmerdale)

Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Jeremy Sheffield (Patrick Blake, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper, Coronation Street)

Michelle Keegan (Tina McIntyre, Coronation Street)

Alison King (Carla Barlow, Coronation Street)

Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe, Doctors)

Dido Miles (Emma Reid, Doctors)

Jan Pearson (Karen Hollins, Doctors)

Lindsey Coulson (Carol Jackson, EastEnders)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning, EastEnders)

Charlie Hardwick (Val Pollard, Emmerdale)

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)

Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle, Emmerdale)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Roscoe, Hollyoaks)

Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Fans can vote now at the British Soap Awards website.