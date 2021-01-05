6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: John Paul in danger and Sienna confesses her affair

Doomed romances are the order of the day in this week’s Hollyoaks.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is manipulated by boyfriend George Kiss (Callum Kerr), who is proving to be a truly nasty piece of work, and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) desperately tries to hide her fling with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas, but could a new love for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) turn out to be something positive on the romance front?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 11th – 15th January 2021.

John Paul sees George’s true colours

Loved up after a romantic holiday with boyfriend George, John Paul thinks life can’t get any better. Well, it can certainly get worse if he sticks with the creepy copper, who’s dark side is about to properly display itself.

Failing to stand up for his fella in an argument with Nancy makes John Paul the target of George’s anger. Then the policeman’s ex, deranged Dean, returns and warns JP he’ll end up a quivering, insecure mess like him if he lets George get in his head. Will John Paul ignore these very loud alarm bells? We knew PC Perfect was too good to be true – nobody’s that handsome without being seriously flawed…

Sid wants justice for Juliet

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) was all snarls and attitude a few weeks ago, then the extent of how county lines has corrupted her means she’s behind bars, and the teen is terrified and fearing for her future.

Here comes Sid Sumner (Billy Price), desperate to be his best mate’s knight in shining armour (more like a dark-coloured hoodie and Nike trainers) and get her out of the slammer. Bravely telling James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) he plans to con drug dealer Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) into a recorded confession, can Sid get justice for the victims of the county lines chaos? Or is he out of his depth?

Sienna and Warren exposed?

Making her mentally unstable sister think she was hallucinating when she saw her snogging her ex was pretty low, and more like the sly Sienna of old. Full of remorse, she tells Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) she wasn’t imagining things and she has been cheating on Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) with old flame Warren, but begs her to keep quiet.

Brody, meanwhile, has his own secret to keep as he tries to stop Foxy finding out he’s befriended the daughter of cruel Cormac, the man they put in a coma. Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is having flirty bants with Warren, which would be cut pretty short if the conversation turns to her true identity.

Edward haunts the village

RIP Edward Hutchinson – despite his Machiavellian machinations and manipulations you shall be missed. Probably not by Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), but even she can see Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) need to grieve for their father, however horrid he was.

When Di decides to sell Edward’s cello as part of trying to cleanse their lives of anything that reminds them of the dastardly doctor, Verity makes a stand and tells her nothing’s being chucked out until her dad’s will is read. Is she hoping she’s been bequeathed his beloved instrument so she can sell it for a small fortune?

Ste and Sami’s showdown

It’s more than a little tense as Ste starts a job as a cleaner at Dee Valley Law, meaning he’s working alongside Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) who’s family he terrorised while under the influence of the far right group that groomed and radicalised him. That’s a lot to get over.

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) also takes on Ste as her domestic technician (she’d never say ‘cleaner’) at the Salon de The, then begs him help her spruce the flat up for a swanky gathering. Word is Ste will get a new love interest soon – how will he find the time with all these cleaning jobs to keep up with?

Friday favourites: Sienna V Will

Flashing back to 2013 this week, we find Sienna taking on bonkers brother Will Savage who has taken their entire family hostage in a remote country house. Turns out Sienna has incarcerated Tom Cunningham in the same location – what are the chances? Hollyoaks goes back up to five nights a week this month, so get your Friday dose of nostalgia while you can…

