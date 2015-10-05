The one-minute tease hints at stormy times ahead at the upcoming Hollyoaks Pride, with a gunshot ringing out and the event being plunged into tragedy.

Series producer Iain MacLeod has previously announced that the Roscoe family's feud with Trevor Royle will feature prominently in the explosive week's episodes, which will broadcast from 19 October.

"We're going to do something a little different to the usual 'soap stunt week' for the 20th anniversary - lots of small action movie-type sequences building from the feud between the Roscoes and Trevor. Death-defying stuff in spectacular locations - as close to a Hollywood action movie as we can get in the confines of a 6.30pm soap," he told The Sun.

You can watch all the drama in the trailer below:

http://www.youtube.com/v/Fe6xIyZKVYk&hl=en&fs=1