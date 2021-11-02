6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Darren is held captive and Felix takes a risk

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) disappears and ends up held hostage – but by who, and for what reason? Get ready for a new mystery to unravel.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) risks the plan to bring down Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) prepares to report Ali Shazhad (Raji James) for raping her, and Nate Denby (Chris Charles) wants answers.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 5th – 12th November 2021.

Darren held hostage

A flash forward at the start of the week shows Darren waking up in a strange location away from the village. Where is he? How did he get there? And what do his family think has happened to him? Answers are provided to some, though not all, of these questions as it becomes clear there’s more to Daz’s disappearance than meets the eye.

Before he goes missing Darren sees a discarded pregnancy test in the bin, which he assumes belongs to Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer). Unless someone else is hiding a bun in the oven… When Darren disappears Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) asks Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) if he knows where his mate might be, and his response makes her think her hubby has left her for another woman. Back in the mystery room, Darren’s captor tells him he’s ‘seen too much’ and people are out to get him. What has he got mixed up in?

Misbah reports Ali’s rape

After years of silence, brave Misbah is finally ready to face her traumatic past and report Ali for raping her 30 years ago. We’re now seeing the dastardly doctor’s despicable true colours, and having intimidated his victim for decades he’s not about to let her ruin his reputation by going public.

Ali is prepared to do whatever it takes to shut Misbah down, but he hasn’t banked on her lawyer stepson Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) having a secret weapon to ensure the mean medic ends up behind bars. But reporting cases of historic sexual assault is notoriously difficult, and immoral Ali is one step ahead… Can Misbah get justice?

DeMarcus searches for Felix

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) gets in trouble for skiving off school and confesses to Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) he’s looking for Felix, who is still hiding out and playing dead while Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) digs for dirt on Fergus. When Viv, DeMarcus’s mum, shows up having been alerted by the school to her son’s truancy, she thinks he should return to live with her, while he wonders if he’ll ever see his dad again.

Meanwhile, Fergus plots his escape to Mexico and time is running out for Warren to bring his business partner down, then Felix risks the whole plan by visiting Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) as she prepares to have her bandages removed after the mastectomy. If Fergus sees Felix sneaking around and realises he’s still alive, it could be game over for everyone…

Nate reveals all

While the Deverauxs start to unravel, Nate watches from the sidelines and waits patiently to play his hand and reveal his link to the family. There are more intriguing conversations between him and the glamorous Lexi (Natalie Anderson), who reminds Nate to keep focused on the real reason he’s in Hollyoaks.

Nate is sure a member of the Deveraux clan must know more than they’re letting on with regards to the whereabouts of his old flame, who – as it turns out – is someone the entire family (and us viewers, perhaps) are familiar with. Who could that be…?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Proud Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) hides the fact she’s been made redundant from the fire service and distracts herself by training the local lads for a ‘tough mudder’ competition that is sure to test their physical, and mental, capabilities. Sid Sumner (Billy Price) smells a rat and asks his foster mum what’s really going on – will she admit her family is facing an uncertain financial future?

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) returns home after her wobble about taking over the pub triggered her OCD, and it’s proper awkward for Becky Quinn (Katie McGlynn) who has fallen for her best mate’s husband since she’s been away. As she dreams of becoming the next Mrs Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), will Becky step aside for Di or try and steal her man from under her nose?