Sadly amid this double delight, the staff were still in crisis. Madge Britton (Clare Burt) took a deal to spy on her colleagues; while demanding duties were proving too much for nurse Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) who revealed she had been offered a new job.

Holby City delivered a treat for fans as popular characters Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell) and Bernie Wolfe (Jemma Redgrave) returned to visit Serena’s injured nephew Jason Haynes (Jules Robertson) in tonight's episode (8th February).

Terminally ill Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) was losing hope, not helped by Nicky McKendrick’s (Belinda Owusu) behaviour, which led to the young doctor being suspended.

Bernie struggled at the scene of late son Cameron’s murderous deeds. But her medical instincts kicked in after nurse Kylie Maddon (Amy Murphy) fell victim to an accident in the car park.

Meanwhile, Serena spotted the chemistry bubbling between Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) and Russ Faber (Simon Slater). She couldn’t help but give Hanssen the full Ms Campbell treatment, telling him not to let his difficult past affect his future. Hear, hear!

After delivering her final pearls of wisdom, Serena received an official proposal from Bernie. It was a fitting end to their story, and Holby’s final chapter certainly wouldn’t have been the same without an appearance from the sassy Serena.

As they said farewell to their friends, we knew it was the last time we would see Serena and Bernie - but at least they got their happy ending.

The question is, will everyone else?

Time is running out for Jac (above), now that Nicky’s efforts to help have fallen flat. Will she find another solution, or is the ice queen’s fate sealed? We’re holding out for a miracle here.

Donna decided to quit Holby after making a stirring speech about the pressure on nurses in the NHS. But is this really how Donna’s story ends, or will she have a change of heart? We can’t imagine saying goodbye to the show without her.

And what will Madge’s deception mean for the hospital, which is already on borrowed time? Unless she rethinks her decision, she could be Holby’s downfall.

For now, perhaps the only true glimmer of light lies with Hanssen, who we hope will take the next step with Russ thanks to Serena’s intervention.

Let’s hope he finally confesses his feelings. If anyone deserves contentment, it’s Hanssen.

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

