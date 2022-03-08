Running out of options, Jac contacted an old colleague in the hope that he would agree to perform the risky operation.

Jac (Rosie Marcel) was forced to give up the fight to cure her terminal brain tumour in tonight’s Holby City (8th March). This came after Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) announced that her efforts to move the hospital out of special measures had been successful.

When Guy Self (John Michie) arrived, he told Jac that while he was capable of the task, the surgery could cause a fatal stroke. He urged her to use the time she had left more wisely, before departing once again.

Elsewhere, Kylie (Amy Murphy) continued to worry about Madge (Clare Burt) after the revelation that her daughter had been physically abusing her.

Madge wasn’t ready to talk about it, but enlisted Kylie’s help to secretly record Regina (Karen Ascoe) as she admitted her plans to ruin Holby. Having blackmailed the woman into backing down, Madge left the hospital - but how much longer can she cope with the difficult situation waiting for her at home?

Despite Russ’s (Simon Slater) animosity towards him, Hanssen offered support as he confronted Larry (Byron Easmon), the father of Billie’s (Delainey Hayles) newborn baby. Hanssen was accidentally knocked over during the resulting altercation, and Russ regretted his hasty behaviour.

“Told you, you needed a chaperone, twit!” Hanssen informed him, and the warmth between them returned. But when Billie told Hanssen she was planning to move to Leeds, and that her dad was unlikely to go because of him, Hanssen sacrificed his own happiness to ensure Russ would join Billie.

He told the other man he didn’t need him, which we know is a lie. Is this really the end for the pair, or will Russ realise that Hanssen is pushing him away?

Meanwhile, Jac’s health continued to decline. Deciding to accept her fate, she finally revealed the truth to close friends Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) and Sacha (Bob Barrett) before collapsing.

They were heartbroken to learn that she was dying, but while Sacha accepted the clinical diagnosis, Fletch refused to give up and made a desperate phone call pleading for someone’s help.

Who did Fletch call? It’s clearly an experienced medic who is as close to Jac as he is, but will they be able to save her?

