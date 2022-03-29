In last week's devastating penultimate episode, Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) was told by mentor Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley) that he was unable to remove her brain tumour.

Holby City has delivered a first look at tonight's big finale (29th March) with new pictures teasing what is sure to be an emotional conclusion.

Elliott was devastated when he couldn't save Jac last week BBC

Jac had instructed him to let her die in theatre unless he could perform a "complete removal" - but Elliot's adoration for his friend won out as she woke up to the news she was dreading.

As Jac remains a patient on the very ward she has ruled for years, her friend Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) arrives to see her. He won't be the only one checking in on Jac, of course, as the ice queen is beloved by many of her colleagues.

From her hospital bed, Jac looks as steely-eyed as ever. And a new trailer also shows Nicky seeking Jac's advice for an upcoming surgery - some things never change, even in a health crisis! In true Jac style, she tells her to get on with it: "Screw it up and you'll have me to answer to!"

Elliot is also seen looking determined - can he find another way to save Jac's life, or is he fighting a losing battle? Another fan-favourite, Mo Effanga (Chizzy Akudolu) appears too - but in what capacity is she back?

Will Hanssen get his happy ending? BBC

Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) will be on hand for recurring Holby visitor Lexy Dunblane (Jenny Howe), but will he get the chance to put things right with Russ (Simon Slater) before the final curtain? Let's hope so!

Mo Effanga is back!

We can't reveal much more, but what we can tell you is it's an unmissable last chapter for a show we never wanted to say goodbye to. So get your tissues at the ready as we bid farewell to all the characters we've taken to our hearts over the past 23 years.

