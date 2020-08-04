Holby City fans shocked that Guy Self holds Ric’s life in his hands

Holby City fans were treated to a classic cliffhanger, with neurosurgeon Guy Self (John Michie) lurking outside the operating theatre where his nemesis, consultant Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) was on the operating table with vital signs weakening.

Would he save or kill his long-time enemy in the BBC One medical drama?

Holby City fans lapped up the drama and speculated about which way the erratic alcoholic Guy would turn.

Guy is either going to kill Ric or save him #HolbyCity — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) August 4, 2020

Another viewer had almost had enough of the long-running dispute between the medical men and suggested that if Guy did anything bad to her favourite character she wasn’t going to watch it any longer. “Too many bad guys,” she wrote.

If he does something to Rick, I’m not watching anymore. Too many bad guys #HolbyCity @BBCHolbyCity — Sue Simmonds 🌹 (@sue_simmonds) August 4, 2020

Of course every great cliffhanger needs resolution and this viewer teased that “Guy capitalises on the unexpected opportunity” in next week’s Holby City.

NEXT WEEK #HolbyCity

(Final episode before the show goes off air)



Finding Ric unconscious in theatre, Guy capitalises on the unexpected opportunity.



See you then! Sneak peak here: https://t.co/5ySZun7aHs pic.twitter.com/GnuozLqstu — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) August 4, 2020

A Holby fan was thinking optimistically about the scenario, that the self-centred maverick might somehow manage “to operate (whilst drunk) on Rik and all is forgiven.” That is highly unlikely, even on a medical soap.

Maybe this will be the turning point Guy needs and he somehow manages to operate (whilst drunk) on Rik successfully and all is forgiven. #HolbyCity — Sarah Blooms (@Sunny_Blooms) August 4, 2020

The drama had escalated earlier in the episode when Richard was giving evidence at Guy’s disciplinary hearing. Ric believed it was time for action as Guy’s volatile behaviour had endangered staff and patients for a long time. Their exchange triggered Guy and he lurched at his enemy at the hearing, then headed to his car to drown his sorrows with a bottle of whiskey.

Holby City fans were quick to support Ric. “Guy is the ultimate disaster,” according to one viewer.

#holbycity That's rich Guy accusing Rick of anything. Guy is the ultimate disaster. — The other me (@lalavie444) August 4, 2020

But the ongoing battle between Rick and Guy divided viewers, with some pointing the finger at Ric for “goading” Guy, who apparently has “been remarkably restrained not laying into you until now”.

Ric you’ve been goading Guy for weeks. Quite frankly he’s been remarkably restrained not laying into you until now. #HolbyCity — 📚 Tobias Oliver 💻 (@TobiasOGForrest) August 4, 2020

Some fans paid tribute to the quality of the acting tonight.

Brilliant acting tonight from @theJohnMichie in #HolbyCity. Gripped for the next episode! — Freddie Davies (@FredDJournalism) August 4, 2020

Holby City screens next on BBC One on Tuesday, 11th August.

