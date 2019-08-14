Despite Sacha voicing concerns that the hospital would fall apart without him, Hanssen's mind couldn't be shifted and he said his goodbyes. So does this now mean that he's gone for good?

Is Hanssen leaving for good?

As long-time viewers know, actor Guy Henry has left the cast of Holby City before, with Hanssen having departed in 2013, only to return two years later.

And a BBC spokesperson has told RadioTimes.com that, although these latest scenes are Hanssen's last for a while, the exit is only temporary and Henry will be resuming filming duties in a few months' time.

So it looks as though Sacha's fears can certainly be allayed...

Holby City returns next Tuesday on BBC1